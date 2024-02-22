It's National Margarita Day. Here are 8 places across central Ohio where you can get a deal

It's National Margarita Day on Thursday, and that means it's time to kick back with an iconic chilled tequila drink and imagine you're in a much warmer locale than Columbus in February.

While there's uncertainty about the origin of the margarita, there's no doubt you can get a deal on the cocktail this National Margarita Day, which is Thursday, Feb. 22.

Here are some deals for National Margarita Day at local restaurants:

Local Margarita Day deals in Columbus:

Agave and Rye (479 N. High St., Columbus and 1295 Grandview Ave., Grandview Heights): $7.75 "OG" margaritas $7.75 bourbon peach punch $2.5 domestic cans, $1 off all "epic tacos" and $4.75 chips and queso.

Bakersfield (733 N. High St.): Free chips and salsa with the purchase of a margarita pitcher.

Cazuela's Mexican Cantina (2321 N. High St., 1542 N. High St. and 8134 E. Broad St.): $18.99 for lime margarita pitchers and $19.99 for any other flavor and a t-shirts giveaway.

Chuy's (4154 Seward St. and 1481 Polaris Pkwy.): Upgrade to a large size margarita for only $2 more, along with happy hour food specials from 3 to 6 p.m.

Condado Tacos (six locations throughout central Ohio): Happy hour-priced margaritas all day long.

El Vaquero (Locations throughout central Ohio): Any flavor 10-oz Margarita for just $4.99.

L ocal Cantina (13 locations in central Ohio): $7 margaritas and $30 pitchers.

Torchy's Tacos (3726 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., 6042 N. Hamilton Rd., and 1478 Gemini Pl.): $2 off house margaritas

