National Margarita Day: Data suggests consumers opt for virgin 'mocktails' for health reasons

Alexandra Canal
·Producer

Monday marks National Margarita Day — which may come just in time for drinkers who abstained from alcohol during the annual rite of passage known as "Dry January."

But according to new data from Grubhub (GRUB), consumers seem more interested in virgin options than the traditional tequila-infused cocktail. Grubhub's top trending margarita orders over the last 30 days found virgin margs in the number one spot, followed by tropical, on the rocks, strawberry, Cadillac and lime.

The results follow an explosive year for 'mocktails' with U.S. sales of non-alcohol or low-alcohol beverages increasing over 30% in 2020, according to intelligence company IWSR.

Within the non-alcoholic beer segment specifically, IWSR reports that U.S. volume sales grew 34.8% to reach $1.7 billion last year. And with virgin drinks on the rise, the no-booze pledge seems to be spilling into February.

Consumers gravitating toward virgin margarita options, according to Grubhub
Additionally, "Dry January" (a month-long period when consumers commit to skipping the booze) was still just as popular in 2021 — despite coronavirus frustrations leading to a rise in online alcohol sales.

According to a new Morning Consult poll, which surveyed 2,200 U.S. adults between January 4-5, 13% said they gave up drinking for the first month of the year. That compared to 11% who said they have done so in previous years.

Furthermore, about half of the respondents (49%) said they chose to participate in 'Dry January' this year because they believe they have been drinking too much during the pandemic. A separate Morning Consult survey from April showed Americans were drinking more amid lockdown orders, with 25% of millennials saying their drinking had increased.

2021 National Margarita Day Deals

For consumers that still want a taste of the real thing, many national retail chains are releasing all-day deals on Monday — from cheap discounts to spicy specials.

At Chili's (EAT), customers can snag its famous Presidente Margarita or February’s Margarita of the Month (the Grand Romance Rita) for just $5 each. Bahama Breeze (DRI) will also be offering $5 Classic Margaritas.

Meanwhile, Tex-Mex chain On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is keeping the party going all month long by selling its 1800 Grande ‘Rita — made with premium 1800 Silver Tequila — for just $5 throughout the entire month of February.

Alexandra is a Producer & Entertainment Correspondent at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alliecanal8193

