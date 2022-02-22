National Margarita Day is 'Twosday': Where to find deals on margaritas, Burger King and more

Tuesday is National Margarita Day and one of the grandest palindromes of 2022.

While Margarita Day, an all-day party for America’s most common tequila-based cocktail, is annually held on Feb. 22, this year there are more deals with a focus on two-for-one since the date is 2/22/22 when written out numerically.

There are more than just spirited deals for the day also known this year as "Twosday" and another "Taco Tuesday." Expect to find a lot of discounts with 22% off like at Burger King and Grubhub.

The ultimate palindrome will occur at 2:22 a.m. or p.m., or at 22:22 military time. Burger chain Wayback Burgers even starts its one-hour deal at 2:22 p.m. local time (see details below).

We've rounded up the deals and ongoing offers available at restaurants nationwide Tuesday.

The following are available at participating locations nationwide Tuesday unless otherwise stated. Some deals may require a mobile app, and most are while supplies last. Offers can vary by franchise, so check with your closest location.

Burger King deal for Twosday: 22% off

Burger King Royal Perks members can get 22% off of any purchase of $2 or more at participating restaurants Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 25. The deal is redeemable on the BK app and bk.com but Royal Perks terms apply.

Wayback Burgers Twosday deal: Get a burger for $2.22

Wayback Burgers has a deal Tuesday but it’s only for an hour. Get a classic burger for $2.22 on the chain’s app between 2:22 and 3:22 p.m. local time with this time-zone specific offer. To get the app deal, you’ll need to “choose a classic burger and the discount will be available at check out,” the chain told USA TODAY.

Tim Hortons Timbits deal

On Tuesday, Tim Hortons’ Tims Rewards U.S. members can get a 10-pack of Timbits for $1. To get the deal, you’ll need to scan a digital or a registered physical Tims Rewards card or order on the app or website.

McDonald’s deals and free food offers

McDonald's has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don't have the app? McDonald's says on its website that you'll get a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets when you download the app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards. Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger for free.

Wendy’s deals include free fries, BOGO burgers

Wendy’s has several deals with its mobile app. Here are two ongoing offers:

Free fries: Through Feb. 27, score a free medium Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase with Wendy’s mobile app. This deal refreshes weekly.

BOGO burgers: Wendy’s premium hamburgers are buy-one-get-one for $1 throughout February with an app deal that refreshes weekly.

Chili’s Margarita Day deals: $3 margaritas and more

Chili’s Grill & Bar has a few dine-in National Margarita Day specials Tuesday including $3 House Margaritas, $5 Margarita of the Month, which is the Grand Romance ‘Rita, $6 Presidente Margarita and $7 Premium Margaritas, including the Tropical Sunrise, Cuervo Blue, El Niño and more.

BJ's Margarita Day deals

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a couple of limited-time specials like $6 Brewhouse Cocktails and a Margarita Flight with four flavors of margaritas including Lemon Berry Margarita, Twisted Pineapple Margarita and Fresh Strawberry Margarita.

On The Border Margarita Day special

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina says it’ll offer its House Margarita for $5 Tuesday. And because the chain is celebrating its 40th anniversary, you can top your margaritas with Grand Marnier Meltdowns for 40 cents through October.

Miller's Ale House has a special for National Margarita Day on Feb. 22, 2022.

Miller's Ale House Margarita Day deal

Miller’s Ale House is offering 50% off Miller's House, Watermelon and Strawberry Margaritas Tuesday. This deal isn’t valid on pitchers or in Georgia.

Jose Cuervo Margarita Day contest

Jose Cuervo has a Margarita Day contest where a free trip is up for grabs. The trip is to Tequila, Mexico and Latin America’s oldest distillery, La Rojeña, where Jose Cuervo is produced and you can enter through 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday. Must be 21 or older to enter at Cuervolimes.com.

Ruby Tuesday Margarita Day $2 deals

Ruby Tuesday is calling the day the “greatest of all Tuesdays.” It has $2 regular domestic drafts and mini margaritas, a $2 garden bar add-on with entrée purchase and a $2 dessert with entree purchase. There’s also a $22 deal with one appetizer and two entrees.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub deals for Margarita Day

The chain has several Margarita Day deals and a freebie offer. The House Cuervo Margarita is $4.99 daily but there’s also a Platinum Margarita for $9.29 Tuesday as well as special Mexican food meals. With the purchase of two entrees, 99 Rewards members get a free Chicken Fajita Flatbread. Join the program at 99restaurants.com/rewards.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop is celebrating National Margarita Day.

Grubhub 22% discount for Margarita Day and Twosday

Grubhub says it has a 22% discount for both “Twosday” and National Margarita Day. On Tuesday, get 22% off orders with promo code 22222.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop Margarita Day deal

Participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations have 18-ounce House Margaritas, on the rocks or frozen, for $5 all-day Tuesday.

White Castle $2 Breakfast Sliders coupon

White Castle has a two for $2 deal on its breakfast sliders with a coupon Tuesday. Find the coupon at Whitecastle.com.

Taco Bell free taco for joining rewards, plus a taco a day with Taco Lovers Pass

For a limited time, new Taco Bell Rewards members get an offer for a free Doritos Locos Taco when signing up at Tacobell.com/rewards or on the app.

Plus, Taco Bell is offering a Taco Lover's Pass for $10 a month. With the pass that you buy on the fast-food chain’s mobile app, get 30 days of tacos at participating locations across the country. Pass prices vary by location and there's a choice of seven tacos each day.

Taco Bell's Taco Lover's Pass lets subscribers get one taco a day for 30 days.

Taco John's Taco Tuesday deals

Taco John's, the chain that trademarked the term "Taco Tuesday," said it will celebrate the "ultimate Taco Twosday by offering its Crispy Beef Tacos for a special price." The chain did not include the price in its announcement.

Del Taco Rewards deal

Del Taco Del Yeah! Rewards members earn double points on any item from the 20 under $2 menu Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 26. Standard reward points will be earned on all other items purchased. Registration of the Del Yeah! Rewards app is required and the offer can’t be used with another deal, discount or coupon or with third-party delivery providers.

Domino's deal: $3 discount for carryout orders

For a limited time, Domino's will give you $3 to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY

