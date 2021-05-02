National Military Appreciation Month: Get the best military discounts of 2021

Find the best military discounts to use this May.

It’s officially May, which means it’s also the first day of National Military Appreciation Month: an excellent time to honor both active and former members of our armed forces. To help do our part to thank those in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines, Space Force, National Guard and beyond, we’ve rounded up more than 30 awesome military discounts available from the likes of Nike, Samsung and more—and we’re sharing them all below.

What is National Military Appreciation Month?

Officially recognized by Congress in 1999, National Military Appreciation Month includes several key dates pertaining to our soldiers: Loyalty Day (May 1), Military Spouse Appreciation Day (May 7), VE Day (May 8), Armed Forces Day (May 15), and, of course, Memorial Day (May 31).

Many of the military discounts found below will extend far beyond these calendar dates, however, so these hard-working members of our community can get their thanks all year long. Keep in mind that some of these sites may require you to confirm your eligibility through third-party sites, but nabbing these exclusive discounts is still as easy as one, two, three.

Ahead, check out our extensive list of savings for military members and vets.

The best military discounts to shop now

Many military discounts are available to veterans, retirees, spouses, family members and more.

adidas: All military members will get 30% off their online orders.

Apple: Current military members, veterans and immediate family members residing in the same household can save 10% on Apple products.

Asics: A one-time 40% off promotion code will be sent following verification for use on full-priced items for all U.S. military personnel.

AT&T: Military members, veterans and their families can sign up for AT&T’s unlimited plans for as low as $27 per month with four lines.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Military personnel? You'll save 25% or more on BJ’s membership programs and receive a $10 coupon.

Brooklyn Bedding: Enjoy 25% off plus free shipping for all verified military while shopping at Brooklyn Bedding.

Clarks: All verified active duty personnel, retirees, veterans, military spouses and military family members can use the Clarks military discount, which will vary based on promotional timeframes, once verified.

Champion: Champion offers all members of the military community, including veterans, 10% off sitewide.

Cole Haan: U.S. military members both past and present can save 20% at the luxury site.

Converse: Military personnel, including active members, reservists, veterans and retired soldiers, can get 15% off here upon verification.

Joann: Join the retailer’s military rewards program to save 15% on your total purchase.

L.L.Bean: Active, veteran, retired, and reservist personnel can save 10% on their orders at L.L. Bean.

Lenovo: Get an additional 7% off all Lenovo products (including weekly deals!) as an active military, reservist, veteran or immediate military family members.

Levi’s: Levi's presents 15% off all its apparel for military service members.

Madewell: U.S. military personnel can save 15% on Madewell orders with a free Madewell Insider account.

Michaels: Get 15% off your entire purchase—including sale items—when you register through a free Michaels rewards account with a valid military ID.

Moosejaw: The retailer is offering 20% off full-price purchases for proven military members, including active duty, veterans and retirees.

Nike: Nike customers who double as active, reservist, veteran and retired military personnel will enjoy a 10% markdown for all orders.

Omaha Steaks: Military members, retirees, veterans, spouses and dependents can save 10% on steaks and more.

Puma: Verified active and veteran military Puma shoppers can take 10% off purchases.

Purple: Active, veteran, retired and reservist members and their families can verify their eligibility for a 10% coupon code.

Reebok: Receive 30% off as a military member when you verify your eligibility at Reebok.

Samsung: Join Samsung’s military discount program to save up to 30% on appliances and more.

T-Mobile T-Mobile offers one of the biggest military discounts of them all, with 50% off Magenta rate family lines for eligible members of the U.S. military, veterans and their families.

The North Face: Get 10% off your order as an active, reservist, veteran or retired military member. Spouses and dependents are also eligible for this perk.

Theragun: Theragun is offering 20% off a single regularly-priced device or one TheraOne CBD product to military personnel and veterans.

Tuft & Needle: Active, verified military and veterans will receive a 15% discount on their entire order at the mattress site.

Under Armour: Military personnel, retirees, veterans and their spouses and family members can currently save 20% online by clicking the button to verify their status as military and first responders (find this under the promotion code area).

Verizon Wireless: Unlimited plans are available for military, veterans and family members from $30 per line each month with the purchase of four lines.

Vineyard Vines: Once verified, active duty military and veterans will receive 15% off almost everything Vineyard Vines has to offer.

Yankee Candle: Active and retired military members, as well as their immediate family members, can save 10% on every single Yankee Candle purchase.

Zappos: Zappos is giving 10% off entire orders to its military shoppers.

