National Park Service to close a section of the popular Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

The National Park Service plans to close a large section of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail to visitors.

A 1.5-mile section of the popular trail just north of the Station Road Bridge Trailhead in Brecksville will close on weekdays beginning Dec. 18 through May 3.

Park officials say the closure is needed while crews continue work on stabilizing the river bank inside of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The trail will be open to visitors on weekends.

This is part of a two-phase project with work shifting to south of Station Road at a later date.

The construction is part of a $14 million effort to stabilize the trail and tracks for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad along the Cuyahoga River.

