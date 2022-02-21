National Park Mystified By Model T Ford Left In Arizona Desert

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Is anyone missing their Model T?

Inside Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Wilderness Area, you’ll find all kinds of things. Crazy looks plants, interesting and dangerous animals, and a unique landscape are all expected, but one attraction will leave you scratching your head. Rangers at Petrified Forest recently shared on social media that they are puzzled by an abandoned Ford Model T.

A Ford Model T hasn’t been sold new since 1927, so experts believe this car could have been sitting for 100 years. ”Over the years staff members tried to sleuth out the truth of this relic, but to no avail,” the park staff said.

Missing wheels, the car shown in the post isn’t in the worst condition, all things considered. It is very rusty and partially buried in sand, but the fact that any part of it exists still is amazing, especially given the century long parked estimate.

“Stories include someone breaking down and someone carrying the heavy motor ... away from it to fix the vehicle,” rangers wrote. “It is also said that it might have been a bootlegger’s car.”

The bootlegger theory started from a theory that a driver was caught with a load of moonshine, but there’s not much else to that theory. It’s been the subject of articles and blogs over the years, but everything is from the imagination so far. Another theory is that it’s a ghost car from a women who took a trip into the desert in 1928, never to be heard from again. What do you think happened?

ClassicAndCollectorCars.com would like to thank American Collectors Insurance for their continued support of the collector car hobby. As the highest customer-rated classic car insurance company in the industry, American Collectors Insurance provides innovative insurance products tailored to the unique needs of fellow Collectors.



Since 1976, American Collectors Insurance has specialized in protecting the passion of Collector enthusiasts of all types, including American muscle cars, antique/classic cars, hot rods, resto-mods, vintage cars, classic motorcycles and specialty collectibles including automobilia.



To see how much you can save on an Agreed Value insurance policy that will properly Protect Your Passion™, request a free classic car insurance quote online in seconds at AmericanCollectors.com.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.