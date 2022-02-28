Visiting a national park soon? Here are 20 essentials you should always pack

Don't leave home without these tried-and-true camping products for your trip.

With the past couple of years consisting of social distancing and planning gatherings and activities around well-ventilated areas, many have discovered or turned to a deep appreciation for the great outdoors. Excursions like exploring national parks and going camping were among some of the most popular activities in 2021—and we wouldn't be surprised if 2022's spring and summer plans look similar.

Before making your way to a park site or camping grounds, it's best to come as prepared as possible with the right hiking, cooking, sleeping and utility gear. Here are 20 essentials to pack before your next park visit, hiking excursion or camping trip.

1. An America the Beautiful parks pass to save on visiting parks throughout the year

The National Park Service's annual park pass will pay for itself in only a few trips to a national park or other federal recreational sites.

If you're an avid national park visitor or looking to visit more of America's national parks, The America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands pass is well worth the investment. This $80 annual pass gives you access to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the U.S. for one full year after purchase. The pass covers more than just the entrance fee—it waives standard amenity fees and day-use fees for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle. What's more, there's no limit to how often you can go to a certain park within that year, meaning you can spend several weekends during the summer in your nearest national park or other federal recreation sites.

To put this into perspective: Admission to the Grand Canyon is $30 per vehicle permit or $20 per individual entering by foot, shuttle bus or other Grand Canyon transportation service for seven days. This $80 annual pass will cover unlimited visits to the Grand Canyon as well as any other national park or federal recreation site—so if you're planning on visiting more than one park, or planning on going back multiple times, this pass can save you time and money. It is an exceptional value, even for infrequent park-goers.

Get the America the Beautiful Annual Park Pass from the National Park Service for $80

2. A self-inflating sleep pad for a better night's sleep

Get the second-best thing to a cozy, comfortable bed.

While a sleeping bag can help you get a good night's sleep while camping, it might not cut it for light sleepers or those who just need a little extra comfort at night. A self-inflating sleep pad or mattress that's easy to stow in the car could be the secret to a restful sleep after an arduous hike.

Look out for a sleeping pad that features a thick, insulated foam that'll keep you comfy and warm. Therm-a-Rest’s Basecamp self-inflating foam pad does just that, promising to provide warmth throughout all seasons while providing a thick pad that's kind on the back. An added benefit, it quickly inflates thanks to the large barrel valve.

Get the Therm-a-Rest Basecamp Self-Inflating Foam Camping Pad from Amazon starting at $109.95

3. A quality tent for simple set-up

Best gifts for hikers: Coleman 4-Person Skydome Camping Tent

Whether you’re a camping novice or simply don't want a complex tent setup, a good tent with easy directions is a must for your camping needs.

This top-rated Coleman tent will take the headache out of setup and start any camping trip on a stress-free note. Amazon reviewers note just how easy it is to set up and how high-quality the materials of the tent feel. It also features a ton of space—it has more vertical room compared to other tent models, allowing most to stand up and move around with ease.

Get the Coleman Camping Skydome Tent from Amazon for $99.99

4. An insulated water bottle for ice-cold water all day long

Nobody likes lukewarm water during a long day outdoors.

From the car ride to the campground, it's important to stay hydrated during your entire trip (despite the annoyance of frequent bathroom breaks). Out of all the water bottles our team has tested in our labs, we found the Yeti Rambler Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle is the best choice for outdoor use. It's easy to grip, includes a wide mouth to drink out of or pour into pots and pans and features double-wall insulation that will keep your water ice-cold virtually anywhere, whether it be in a hot car or during a long hiking trip.

Get the Yeti 26-ounce Rambler Bottle with Chug Cap from Dick's Sporting Goods for $40

5. A portable coffee maker for quick, quality coffee on-the-go

Making coffee out of the house has never been easier.

To save time and spend more of your morning in the great outdoors (rather than a local gas station or corner store), we recommend packing a portable solution to your morning coffee that can help you brew a good cup of joe. There are several options when it comes to portable coffee makers from French presses and pour-over makers to Moka pots and AeroPresses.

The backcountry community raves about AeroPress. If you're can't live without your cold brew, the AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Kit can make cold brew in around 2 minutes, along with your classic hot cup of coffee in just one minute.

Get AeroPress Go Travel Coffee Kit from REI for $31.95

6. A spacious backpack that saves you from back pain

Save your back with a comfortable backpack.

When it comes to long hikes or walking out to the perfect camping spot, make it a priority to find a backpack that's comfortable to wear for hours. While you could bring a tote or a regular shoulder bag, you're better off evenly distributing the weight onto your back to avoid any pain.

With over 700 glowing 5-star reviews, the North Face Borealis Backpack is a great choice for casual hiking and camping. The mesh back panel adds comfort and breathability, along with several pockets and sleeves for smart storage. For something more rugged, the North Face Terra Backpack is made for "off-the-map comfort" with a lift system that doesn't add extra weight to your pack.

7. An ultra-insulated, bear-proof cooler to keep your goods cold and safe

Keep your meats and produce safe and chilled.

A cooler is an absolute must, no matter if you're staying at a campground or going for a half-day hike. (Who doesn't want to come back to the car to ice-cold drinks and snacks?) Keep meats, produce, drinks and other perishable products at a safe temperature with a cooler that means business.

At Reviewed, we love the Yeti brand for its insulated water bottles and beyond. The Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler is another phenomenal Yeti product that features its serious insulation power. The chest cooler features a three-inch-thick insulated wall for maximum protection to your refrigerated items. The cooler—along with Yeti's other hard-sided coolers—was tested by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC), a U.S. Forest Service Department of Agriculture Committee, and met all qualifications necessary to be officially approved for use on land where grizzlies are present. Some parks—like Yellowstone—even require food to be stored in IGBC-certified coolers, so this is an investment worth making.

Get Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler from Lowe's for $275

8. A cushiony pillow for the drive and the tent

This pillow squishes down into a compact form that's easy to pack.

You might be tempted to bring your favorite pillow with you to the campsite, but the reality is that it will likely get dirty. Plus, packing your normal pillows can take up a lot of precious cargo space.

Reviewed's parenting staff writer Janelle Randazza likes using Therm-a-Rest's super-soft camp compression pillows for camping trips with her kids. These pillows are covered in a brushed polyester that feels just like suede, but is actually a machine washable material. They also pack up into compact little squares for easy storage. Pro tip: The medium size is just right for kids.

Get the Therm-a-Rest Compression Pillow from Amazon for $42

9. A car mount to follow directions with less distraction

A hands-free solution to navigating the roads.

Navigating to your destination via your smartphone can be ultra-useful—but it can be just as distracting. Looking down at the phone in your lap or hand is dangerous (and illegal in some states) while driving, which is why you should consider installing a car mount. You can easily follow directions with hands-free navigation that'll help you keep your focus on the road. This one from iOttie is a great choice because it's compatible with several different smartphone brands and stays put on your window thanks to the strong suction.

Get the iOttie Easy One Touch from Amazon for $24.95

10. A portable stove for tasty camp meals

A solid portable stove can upgrade your dinner game at the campground.

Who says you can't (and shouldn't) cook delicious meals while camping? For yummy breakfast scrambles and evening grilling, a portable gas stove is a must.

The Coleman Two-Burner Stove is a great, lightweight option and doesn’t take up much space in the trunk of a car when folded up. Our tester at Reviewed found its folding shields to be useful, as they can effectively stop the wind from interfering with the fire. Paired with a propane fuel cylinder, the burner has a one-hour runtime on high and can fit a 10-inch and 12-inch pan at the same time.

If you need a stove that’s backpacker-friendly, consider this compact tiny stove from BioLite. It can also provide lighting and doubles as a charger for emergency use.

11. A car charger for keeping your electronics up and running

When there's no outlet in sight, use your car charger to keep your smartphones charged up.

While you might not get much phone service in the mountains or at a national park, there's no harm in keeping it charged up (especially to snap some gorgeous photos). In fact, you should keep it charged in case you find yourself in an emergency situation or need to get in contact with someone. Plus, if the car ride is a long one, you'll want a fully charged phone to keep you entertained with games, podcasts, music and more. The Anker PowerDrive III Duo is the best car charger we tested with two USB-C ports and ultra-fast charging technology, powering up a smartphone to 99% in just an hour and 17 minutes.

Get the Anker PowerDrive III Duo from Amazon for $32.99

12. A rain jacket for when the weather doesn't cooperate

Stay dry in a breathable rain jacket.

Don't let a little rain put a damper on your hiking plans—as long as the park or rangers deem it safe to hike or camp in the weather, take advantage of the day and come prepared to ward off the water (plus, you may be able to beat some crowds this way).

No matter if you're an infrequent camper or a veteran of the trails, investing in a waterproof and weatherproof jacket is necessary, as Mother Nature can be unpredictable. REI's Co-op Rainier Rain jackets are totally waterproof with two and a half layers of material that keep wind gusts from giving you the chills. Reviewers swear by this jacket, citing that it performs well against rain and wind, all while feeling lightweight and breathable.

13. A bottle of bug spray to stay safe from bites

Keep bugs at bay with the right repellent.

You can't escape bugs in the great outdoors, but you can do your best in preventing bites, especially in areas where tick-borne and mosquito-borne illnesses may be prevalent. Before you start your hike or enter the campgrounds, apply an insect repellent and reapply in accordance with the bottle's directions. The Repel Sportsmen Formula Pump Spray Insect Repellent keeps mosquitoes, ticks and other bugs off your skin.

Another way to keep the bugs at bay is to treat your clothing with a permethrin spray. This strong repellent is only intended for use on clothing and shoes and provides an extra boost of defense against mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses.

14. A portable mosquito repellent for maximum protection

When bug spray isn't cutting it, try this portable option from Thermacell.

Citronella candles and bug spray only go so far in the great outdoors, and sometimes, you need to pull out the big guns. Thermacell’s Portable Mosquito Repellent hardware uses a heat-activated, scentless repellent to keep bugs at bay.

The Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Camper's kit wards off mosquitoes, blackflies and sandflies with a 15-foot zone of protection. The kit comes with enough butane fuel cartridges and scent pads to get you through 48 hours of bug-free camping. Once these consumables are used up, replacements are easy to find.

15. An Audible subscription for long car rides

Stay entertained through long drives and traffic jams.

No matter if you've got a long road trip ahead of you, run into some traffic or need to wait in line before entering the park or campground, some in-car entertainment is a must. Keep the whole family entertained along the way or while waiting in line with an audiobook. Audible has an extensive collection of best-selling books like "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Where the Crawdads Sing". You can even tryan Audible subscription for free for 30 days to try it out before committing.

Get a Free 30-Day Trial of Audible

16. A cast-iron skillet for easy outdoor cooking

The Lodge cast iron is the versatile skillet you need on your camping trip.

When it comes to outdoor cooking, a cast-iron skillet is undoubtedly the most versatile and durable tool you can bring with you. This pre-seasoned skillet from Lodge has many great features—it’s nearly indestructible, produces even heating and is easy to clean in places where water may be scarce. The only downside of a cast-iron pan is that it’s rather heavy—if you’re backpacking, then we recommend cookware made of lighter material such as titanium.

Get the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet from Amazon for $19.90

17. Sunscreen to protect your skin from getting scorched

Protect your skin with a broad spectrum SPF.

One outdoor essential you should never go without is sunscreen, no matter if it's a clear day or an overcast afternoon. According to the CDC, you should be using a broad-spectrum sunscreen—which protects against both UVA and UVB rays—that contains at least SPF 15 or higher. In addition to sunscreen, you may also want to invest in sun-protective clothing, especially if you'll be outside in the sun for long periods of time.

Reviewers love the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Broad Spectrum SPF for being a protective sunscreen that's still lightweight and dry to the touch. Pro tips when it comes to sunscreen: Make sure to apply it at least 15 minutes before you go outdoors—that's about how long it takes for it to be fully effective. Additionally, don't bring along your sunscreen from past summers without double-checking the expiration date (yes, sunscreen expires).

Get the Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 70 from Neutrogena for $11.99

18. A foldable table to enjoy meals, play card games and more

A foldable table can come in handy when picnic tables are scarce.

Some campgrounds may have picnic tables you can use for meal prep, but in places that lack this amenity, you’ll benefit from bringing a foldable table with you. We like the Mountain Summit foldable table that provides a simple, flat surface and is easily rolled up. For a more elaborate camp kitchen, consider the sturdier aluminum version that weighs about 10 pounds.

19. A portable hammock for lounging around

The ENO hammock is a staple, whether at home or in the great outdoors.

Portable hammocks are great for a place to sleep on a multi-day hike. All you need is to find two sturdy trees or posts to get your hammock hanging. The ENO hammock is a popular choice, as it's easy to hang up and simple to fold back into a bag when you’re ready to pack up. They’re also great to bring to college as students can easily set it up on the quad.

Get the ENO SingleNest Hammock from REI for $54.95

20. A multitool for anything and everything

Every tool you could need for tinkering all on this small pocket knife.

When you need a small tool but don’t want to buy an entire tool kit, multitools are an awesome solution, especially for hiking and camping trips. Reviewers love this Victorinox Swiss Army Tinker and we can see why—we even named it the best multitool for everyday carry that we’ve ever tested. Not only does this multitool look sleek, but it's lightweight, can fit in your pocket and has every basic tool you could need from a screwdriver to a can opener to tweezers.

Get the Victorinox Swiss Army Tinker from Amazon for $21.74

