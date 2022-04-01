National Parks Conservation Association and Desert Door Distillery Celebrate National Park Week

NPCA and Desert Door kick off a new partnership with event in Driftwood, Texas

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- National Parks Conservation Association

Featuring chefs Stephanie Stackhouse and Jesse Griffiths, Desert Door Distillery's next WILD CARD celebrates Desert Door's new partnership with National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) and new onsite food truck - Lo Salvaje.

To celebrate National Park Week (April 16th - 24th) Desert Door has partnered with National Parks Conservation Association to create cocktails inspired by the park system. Throughout the week, $2 per featured cocktail will go directly toward NPCA’s efforts to conserve our national parks. NPCA will also participate in the grand opening event for Lo Salvaje on April 19 - providing a unique preview of the new onsite food truck.

Desert Door's April edition of Wild Card leans heavy on the wild side as chefs Stephanie Stackhouse and Jesse Griffiths serve up TexMex inspired wild game fare from their new home base - Lo Salvaje - a food truck now headquartered at Desert Door Distillery. This is the grand opening event for Lo Salvaje and the first chance to try this brand new concept from owners chef Jesse Griffiths, co-owner of Dai Due, and Josh Crumpton, of Spoke Hollow Ranch.

Lo Salvaje plays on a love for the great outdoors in every dish. Developed from their shared passion for local ingredients, wild game and conservation, Lo Salvaje brings the wild to you. With the culinary expertise of both Griffiths and Stackhouse, this one-of-a-kind dining experience will launch as part of our Wild Card dinners, and you won’t want to miss it.

For more details about the event on April 19 and to secure your ticket, please visit the Eventbrite page for the event here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Parks Conservation Association on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/national-parks-conservation-association-and-desert-door-distillery-celebrate-national-park-week-455402695