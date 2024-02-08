You can get into National Parks for free on these days this year

The National Parks Service has announced its free entry days for 2024.

For six days of the year, guests can visit dozens of national parks for no charge.

Those days are:

January 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 20: First day of National Park Week

June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day

August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

September 28: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

In Washington, Mount Rainier National Park and Olympic National Park require entrance fees, which is typically around $30 for an average vehicle.

The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth-grade students, and disabled citizens.

Make sure to check each park's conditions and closures before you make a trip there.

