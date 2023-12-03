National parks implementing a new $1 reservation fees for special events

The National Park Service at Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be implementing a $1 reservation fee for online reservations through Recreation.gov beginning January 1st, 2024.

The reservation fee change is only for children ages 0-5 attending after-hours special events. The $1 reservation fee is necessary to allow for on-line reservations and account for children attending the programs and ensure space is available for everyone wishing to attend.

Please note that regular entrance fees during normal hours of operation will remain unchanged at $15 per adult 16 years of age and over, and free for those 15 years of age and younger (must be accompanied by an adult).

If anyone has questions, please feel free to contact CASA_RESERVATIONS@nps.gov

