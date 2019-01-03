National Parks are now relying on charity and the kindness of strangers to deal with trash

In many parts of the country, the National Park Service is depending on charity, and the kindness of strangers, to keep its doors open during the government shutdown.

Unlike previous federal shutdowns, the national parks have not technically closed, yet are not being staffed by park employees. The result: overflowing toilets, overflowing trash bins and confused and disappointed visitors.

In an ironic twist, visitors are flocking to the parks more than ever since the shutdown because there is no one to work the entrance booths and the sites are essentially free.

The White House is seen in the background, as trash lays uncollected on the National Mall due to the partial shutdown of the US government on Jan. 2, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

The result: Piles of trash outside the National Monument, overflowing toilets at Joshua Tree, traffic jams at Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

"Visitors are still coming, and that need is still there," said Phil Francis, chairman of The Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks and a retired 41-year Park Service employee. "People who are called non-essential still provide essential services. When you have a rescue in the back country, it's not just the rangers who are working."

At Rocky Mountain National Park, the nation's fourth-busiest national park, roads are unplowed and closed to cars. With the park's toilets closed and locked because there's no one to clean them, piles of toilet paper and yellow snow are accumulating behind the buildings.

Wednesday, park visitors had to content themselves with walking along the entrance roads or hiking from trail heads that are accessible from outside the main entrance.

In previous shutdowns, the parks simply closed their doors. Not this time.

Don Finefrock, executive director of the South Florida National Parks Trust, said there was "quite a bit of backlash" over past shutdowns, when tourists, who had long planned their visits, found the front gates shuttered and the visitor centers locked.

Trash builds up along the National Mall as trash collectors are off work during a partial shutdown of the federal government, on December 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the City will help with trash pickup while the National Park Service is closed.

"The political heat got to be too much in Washington," he said. "As a result, the parks were told to provide public access to the park, with only a skeleton staff."

Philanthropic groups and park partners, ranging from the National Park Foundation, which bills itself as the "official charitable partner" of the National Park Service, to the Florida National Parks Association, which helps four parks in the Sunshine State, are filling the void.

The NPF, chartered by Congress in 1967 to directly support the parks service, normally focuses on helping promote park programs and projects, like keeping trails open or encouraging young people to spend more time outdoors.

This year, the NPF weighed in early to help reopen the National Christmas Tree site that had initially been closed following damage to the tree but could not reopen when the shutdown kicked in. The NPF, hundreds of local philanthropic organizations and other park partners, stepped in to provide support needed to reopen, operate and manage the site.

These days, in many parks, charities are simply the only thing keeping the doors open.

•In Florida, The South Florida National Parks Trust, helped by some private businesses, have kept open visitor centers at the area's four major national parks: Big Cypress National Preserve, Biscayne National Park, Dry Tortugas and Everglades National Park.