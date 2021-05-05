National parks will still require masks in some outdoor areas this summer

Michael Wilner
·3 min read

National parks will still require visitors to wear masks in some outdoor settings entering the summer season, an Interior Department spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month that people could safely walk, run or bike without wearing masks — whether they are fully vaccinated or not — and that vaccinated individuals could attend small outdoor gatherings or dine out with others safely without masks.

An Interior Department spokeswoman told McClatchy that current rules at national parks, which ask visitors and staff to wear masks at crowded overlooks and trails, already reflect the updated CDC guidance and will remain in place.

“The Interior Department’s current policy incorporates CDC guidance. As CDC science-based guidance changes, our policy will adapt,” said Melissa Schwartz, communications director for the office of the secretary at the Department of the Interior. “CDC guidance for vaccinated people recommends that when outdoors, fully vaccinated people should wear a mask if they find themselves in crowded situations, which can certainly occur in certain areas of public lands,” she said.

“There will continue to be Interior managed areas where visitors are asked to wear a mask, such as inside buildings and in crowded venues,” Schwartz added.

National parks around the country are anticipating a busy season, with some of the most popular parks — such as Yosemite National Park in California, Glacier National Park in Montana, Zion National Park in Utah and Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado — requiring visitors to reserve entry tickets in advance this year.

Major attractions at U.S. national parks draw large crowds each year, and some hiking trails are expected to become steady streams of people once again this summer as Americans seek outdoor escapes during the pandemic.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office requiring mask use in federal buildings and on federal lands, including at national parks.

Following that order, the National Park Service issued requirements in February that visitors and staff wear masks outdoors “when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, overlooks and historic homes.” Masks are required in all indoor settings.

The new CDC guidance encourages even vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks at “crowded, outdoor events, like a live performance, parade, or sports event.”

“The National Park Service has been following the President’s Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing and it is still the current policy,” the National Park Service said in a statement to McClatchy. “Under this policy, visitors who are outdoors in national parks do not need to wear a mask when they can maintain proper physical distance from others outside of their group.”

The majority of parks remained open during the pandemic, and despite some temporary closures and coronavirus restrictions, the park system recorded over 237 million visitors in 2020. That was a 28% decrease from the previous year, although a number of parks still experienced record crowds.

The most visited national park sites last year were the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina and Virginia, which recorded 14.1 million visitors; the Golden Gate Bridge, which attracted 12.4 million visitors; and Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee, which brought in 12.1 million visitors.

Recommended Stories

  • CVS, Navarro join other Florida pharmacies offering walk-in COVID vaccinations

    All CVS, CVS y mas and Navarro Discount Pharmacies in Florida are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations. The change comes a day after President Joe Biden issued a federal mandate requiring pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations.

  • Biden sets goal of fully vaccinating 160 million adults by July 4

    The White House is ramping up efforts to reach rural areas and communities where the pace of vaccinations has slowed.

  • Welcome To Chinatown Aims To Preserve Small Businesses

    With Welcome to Chinatown, co-founder Vic Lee offers support for New York’s Asian American community as it navigates inequities exacerbated by the pandemic.

  • Native Hawaiians And Pacific Islanders Fight To Be Seen In The Pandemic

    Joseph Seia, of the Pacific Islander Community Association in Washington state, describes what it's like to fight for the Pasifika people, one of the highest-risk groups in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Flurry of diplomatic contacts fuel Iran deal speculation

    A flurry of diplomatic contacts and reports of major progress suggest that indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran may be nearing an agreement. With the negotiations in Vienna on hiatus, the U.S. and Britain denied Iranian reports that any agreement was at hand with Iran for a swap of American and British prisoners.

  • Mitt Romney defends Liz Cheney from GOP critics, saying she 'refuses to lie' about the 2020 presidential election

    "Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie," Romney wrote, defending his GOP colleague.

  • In visit to Mexican restaurant, Biden calls attention to new COVID-relief grants for eateries

    Joe Biden's visit to restaurant shines spotlight on emergency grant program for eateries hurt financially by the COVID pande mic.

  • Black legislator’s speech on Idaho House floor was just what some people need to hear

    “Now, as a Black man and someone who is deeply familiar with these concepts and ideas at both a practical level and an academic level, I have been saddened by this conversation,” Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said Monday.

  • US agrees to waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines

    The Biden administration has said the US would waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, doing its bit to help developing countries combat the virus. President Joe Biden, who had backed such a move during the 2020 presidential campaign, threw his support behind the World Trade Organisation proposal, which needed US backing. The US and several other countries had previously blocked negotiations at the WTO about the waiver proposal led by India and South Africa, which have suffered a huge toll from the coronavirus. Mr Biden's chief trade negotiator, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, said they would temporarily waive certain IP rights to help countries respond to the pandemic. “This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," Ms Tai said in a statement. "The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines." Ms Tai said the US would participate in negotiations at the WTO to ensure the waiver could happen, but cautioned it would take time. WTO decisions require a consensus of all members. Reacting to the news, Rachel Silverman, a global health expert with the Center for Global Development, said: “The Biden Administration’s support of the TRIPS waiver signals re-engagement in the number one global issue of our times: ending the COVID-19 pandemic, everywhere. “Now it’s time for the administration to lead an all-hands-on deck effort to translate this first step into real, practical impact via an enormous ramp up in funding, technology transfer, and political leadership.” Proponents, including Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, say that such waivers are part of the WTO toolbox and insist there's no better time to use them than during the once-in-a-century pandemic that has taken 3.2 million lives, infected more than 437 million people and devastated economies. "This is a monumental moment in the fight," Dr Ghebreyesus tweeted. "The White House's support for the temporary waiving IP on #COVID19 vaccines reflects the wisdom and moral leadership the US to support #VaccineEquity and work to end this pandemic." More than 100 countries have come out in support of the proposal, and a group of 110 members of Congress - all fellow Democrats of Mr Biden - sent him a letter last month that called on him to support the waiver. The argument, part of a long-running debate about intellectual property protections, centers on lifting patents, copyrights and protections for industrial design and confidential information to help expand the production and deployment of vaccines during supply shortages. The aim is to suspend the rules for several years, just long enough to beat down the pandemic. The issue has become more pressing with a surge in cases in India, the world's second-most populous country and a key producer of vaccines - including one for Covid that relies on technology from Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical maker AstraZeneca.

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • Carnivorous Argentines Told to Forgo Beef as Climate Fears Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the planet’s most voracious beef eaters are being told to cut back to help the environment.The government in Argentina, a ranching heartland that’s traditionally vied with neighboring Uruguay as the world’s red-meat capital, wants people to stop feasting on beef for one day a week as it tries to achieve climate goals.Read More: Argentina Is Torn Between Its Shale Dream and Climate GoalsThe Environment Ministry launched the “Green Mondays” campaign this week to cut the amount of greenhouse gases produced by cattle ranching, the biggest contributor to Argentine emissions with a 22% share. The program encourages people to substitute all types of meat with plant-based proteins.Of course, meatless Mondays aren’t new -- the first global effort began in 2003 -- but their arrival in Argentina shows just how far the climate push has come: In a different era, the idea would have been anathema in a country where barbecued short ribs are viewed as a birthright.Ranchers are furious. Beef “is a badge of national identity and a product that represents us in the world like no other,” the Argentine Rural Society said in a statement opposing the initiative.In fact, Argentines today are not quite the storied carnivores for which they’ve been so famous in the past.Read More: World’s Biggest Carnivores Are Turning Their Backs on BeefA prolonged economic slump means annual per capita beef consumption has fallen to 49 kilograms (108 pounds), the first time it’s edged below 50 in data going back almost two decades, and far less than the 2009 peak of 70 kilos, according to beef industry group Ciccra. U.S. consumption still pales in comparison. The average American in 2018 ate 25 kilos.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • For Trump, A Little Contrition Could Have Gotten Him Back on Facebook

    Former President Donald J Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Feb 28, 2021. From elementary school, kids are taught that Founding Father George Washington took an axe to his father’s favorite cherry tree, only to be given another shot to be a good boy and shape the nation after he apologized. Needless to say, former President Donald Trump didn’t get that memo.

  • What will a partially vaccinated America look like? Yahoo News Explains

    On Tuesday, President Biden set a new vaccination goal of administering at least one shot to 70 percent of Americans adults by July 4. Even if that goal is reached, experts say the U.S. has a long way to go in achieving herd immunity, or when the virus is out of hosts to spread to. Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and a public health professor at George Washington University, explains instances of what a partially vaccinated America will look like.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why California can't just build a water pipeline from the Great Lakes

    Siphoning water from the Great Lakes would be illegal and predatory. To survive drought, California needs to recycle water.

  • Bear abandoned during storm dies after Colorado wildlife officials try to save her

    “It’s the worst case of starvation in a bear I’ve ever seen.”

  • Fox News host Brian Kilmeade questions 6th grader for praising Biden and not giving Trump enough credit on school reopenings

    "Really? That's hard to believe," Kilmeade replied when a middle schooler complimented President Biden's pandemic response on Fox News.

  • The Latest: Australia PM stands firm on India flight halt

    LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is lifting a pandemic mandate requiring masks to be worn outdoors, except for gatherings of at least 100 people and organized contact sports. Under an order that takes effect Thursday, the state also is easing caps on the size of outdoor events and says vaccinated people are not required to be masked at indoor residential gatherings. The state’s rules are looser than guidance issued last week by the CDC, which said vaccinated people should wear masks at gatherings that include unvaccinated people.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Mississippi plane crash: Four dead after aircraft smashes into house

    Police did not specify whether deaths were of passengers or house residents

  • New DNA evidence could prove that a man was wrongly executed for murder, activists say

    New development in 1993 murder case might prove innocence of man put to death in 2017