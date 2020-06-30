National Partners in Healthcare Expands in Las Vegas with Valley Anesthesiology Consultants

LAS VEGAS, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partners in Healthcare (NPH), a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services, announced today that Valley Anesthesiology Consultants (Valley) has joined NPH.

"NPH's unique approach to its partnerships with anesthesia providers as well as access to some of the industry leading anesthesia business experts allows Valley to continue focus on growth, customer service and delivering high-quality patient care," said Timothy Beckett, MD & Garland Cowan, MD, Co-Presidents of Valley Anesthesiology Consultants. "NPH stands out as the best business partner for not only Valley Anesthesiology Consultants but all high-quality anesthesia groups."

"Our partnership with Valley continues to validate our dedication to high quality anesthesia groups who are leaders in the anesthesia community," said Mike Saunders, CEO of NPH. "Valley, similar to all of NPH's clinical partners, will have autonomy and control over day-to-day operations while continuing to serve the interests of the clients."

About National Partners in Healthcare:

NPH is a national healthcare organization delivering best in class anesthesiology services. NPH is dedicated to partnering with high quality anesthesiologists and CRNAs providing the expertise, resources, and long-term sustainable solutions to their medical practices. NPH's anesthesiology partners retain autonomy of their practice while collaborating with each NPH clinical team to achieve and deliver the highest quality patient care. For more information, www.nphllc.com .

NPH is a joint venture between Archimedes Health Investors LLC, a healthcare-focused private equity firm, and BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, an investment firm with extensive experience building enduring partnerships in the healthcare industry.

Lisa Atlas Genecov, Ethan Post and Ashley Francois, of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, Dallas, Texas, provided legal counsel to NPH. Valley Anesthesiology Consultants and its stockholders were represented in the transaction by Jay Greathouse, Phil Rothermich and Maxwell Karasek of Norton Rose Fulbright, US LLP, Houston, Texas.

