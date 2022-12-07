It's National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Look back at the 'date which will live in infamy'
Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Wednesday marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and the 81st anniversary of the attack in Hawaii.
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese military made a surprise raid on the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, killing 2,403 U.S. service members and civilians. More than 1,100 people were injured in the attack, which also destroyed aircraft and naval vessels, according to the National Parks Service.
The next day, Congress would declare war with Japan, leading the U.S. into World War II. During an address to a joint session of Congress, then-President Franklin Roosevelt famously called Dec. 7, 1941 “a date which will live in infamy.”
Congress in 1994 designated Dec. 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and each year commemorations are held in Hawaii and across the country. American flags from coast to coast will be flown at half-staff in honor of the anniversary.
Here’s a look back at the attack and solemn commemorations honoring those who lost their lives.
A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago. The youngest active-duty military personnel on Dec. 7, 1941, would have been about 17, making them 98 today. About 2,400 servicemen were killed in the bombing, which launched the U.S. into World War II. The USS Arizona alone lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, nearly half the death toll.
