National Pet Day 2021: The best deals to shop for your dog or cat

Many of us consider our furry friends our family. Good day or bad, our pets' wagging tails or soft purrs can always bring a smile to our faces, and today, for National Pet Day 2021, we're giving a little something back with the slew of pet deals happening across the web.

Tons of retailers, including Chewy, Amazon and more, have a wide variety of markdowns available to shop for the occasion, so you can shower your animal companion with all the love that they deserve—many of which we've already tested and given the thumbs-up to. From harnesses and feeders to pet beds and more, we've rounded up the the eight best pet deals to shop right below.

1. Save $50: This pet camera to keep an eye on your animal friend

The Petcube Bites 2 tosses treats.

Ranked as our top pet camera, the Petcube Bites 2 is now down from $249 to $199, saving you $50 at Chewy. Our tester was able to easily set this security device up in her home to peek in on her pets while she was away and boasted a minimalistic design. She also loved the clear, high-quality 1080p video this camera delivered and its ability to dish out treats on command. What's more, if you invest in a Petcube Care app (starting at $4.99 per month) you can even connect directly with a licensed vet to ask any questions you may have, with the first connection coming free of charge. This gadget also has Alexa built-in, so you can order pet food—or anything else your pet requires—via the built-in voice assistant.

2. 15% off: This cat tree to keep your pet entertained

Treat your kitty to a new abode.

This cat condo has more than 7,500 Chewy customer reviews and a collective 4.8-star rating. It's also currency seeing a price drop from 52.99, to $45.04 when you add it to your cart, saving you 15% through tonight, April 11, only. Chewy shoppers adored this cat climber for its easy assembly, with many also praising it for keeping their kitten busy on long workdays. It includes a total of five sisal-covered scratching posts, making it perfect for owners of multiple felines.

3. $10: The best-ever pet nail clippers

The Epica Pet Nail Clipper is our top pick because of its strength.

Keeping your pet's paws groomed is important—especially if you want to prevent joint stress. Our favorite dog nail clippers, the Epica Professional small pet nail clippers, are currently on sale down from $24.50 to $9.50, saving you $15. We loved this pick for the way they sliced through our 1/4-inch thick testing dowel with ease, making them perfect for harder-to-penetrate nails. They've got a quick guard to prevent you from cutting too far or deep, and we also liked the comfortable grip of the rubber handle. Semi-circular blades, meanwhile, made it easy to get a precise snip. You'll get a lifetime warranty on this selection, too, making it a steal at its current sale price of less than $10.

4. Up to 41% off: This cozy, cooling dog bed

The K&H Original Bolster Pet Cot Elevated Dog Bed is the best dog bed we tested.

Voted as our favorite dog bed, the K&H Original Bolster pet cot elevated dog bed, once retailing from $51.99, is now on sale from $32.99, saving you between $19 to $39.50, depending on your size selection. This versatile pet bed is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether your canine wants to lounge with you by your pool or needs a supportive cot for an achy back or paws, this is the pick you need. We personally loved the “puffy, removable, add-on bolster,” which added neck and back support for our elderly canine friends. The mesh-nylon cover is water-resistant and washing-machine friendly, so you won't have to worry about it getting moldy or growing bacteria. The mesh also allows for air calculation, which will help your pets cool down as the days grow hotter. The best part? You can put it together without any tools.

5. Less than $50: This pet carrier for hassle-free transport

This carrier will make transporting your pet a whole lot easier.

If you’ve got a cat—or even a smaller dog—you know what a hassle it can be to get them in a carrier for transport to the vet—or anywhere else, for that matter. That's why you’ll love this Sherpa Original Deluxe pet carrier bag, which we named one of the best pet carriers on the market. Currently, the medium size is discounted down from $79.99 to just $34.99. In addition to our seal of approval, it has a 4.7-star buyer rating from Chewy customers, who liked the zippered opening located at the top, which made it easier to get pets in and out of. (We did find it can squish down a bit, however, so wriggly pups can pose a bit of a challenge.) The mesh material of this item allows for plenty of ventilation to ensure that your furry companion is comfortable during travel. Bear in mind, though, that this is a medium-sized container with a 17-inch length, so if your pet is bigger, you may want to size up.

6. Save 15%: This multipurpose washable dog harness

Take your dog with you everywhere you go with this sturdy harness.

The Dogline Unimax Multi-Purpose Dog Harness Vest was our top pick for best dog harnesses, and it’s currently seeing a discount at Amazon, falling from $37.18 to $31.53 in the medium size, saving you 15%. We loved this model for its washable, neoprene material and how easy it was to put on our canines with its simple click design. There’s even a velcro strip on its side where you can add your dog’s ID or any appropriate signage for service dogs. The only downside? The D-ring is located at the back instead of the front, which may make it hard to slow down your dog during your daily jogs. Still, it provided good leverage for casual walks.

7. 19% off: Our favorite dog DNA test

The Wisdom Panel Premium kit is known for its pinpoint accuracy and exhaustive detail.

A dog DNA test can not only be a fun way to learn more about your four-legged friend's breed, some can even give you some insight into potential genetic health predispositions your pooch might have. Such is the case with our favorite dog DNA kit, the Wisdom Panel Premium, which will compare your pet to 350 breeds to find a match and screen for 200 genetic health conditions. What's more, it can tell you if your mutt has any MDR1 sensitivities, which can affect how they might react to certain medications. Right now, it's on sale at Amazon for 19% off, dropping from $159 to $129. Samples are taken by swabbing the inside of your dog's cheek, and you'll even get an infographic of your pet's family tree.

8. Save $20: The best pet feeder we've ever tested

Your pet deserves the best—and this is it.

If you've got a pet that's constantly hounding you for food (raises hand) or worry about making it back from your daily runs to feed the dog or cat on time, the WOpet automatic pet feeder will be a dream come true. On sale for $119 from its usual $139.99 when you enter coupon code WOPETLOVE at checkout, this Wi-Fi connected machine schedules up to six regimented meals a day and can be set or modified even when you're on-the-go via the accompanying app. It can be fitted with a small or large food tray (up to 39 portions), and you there's even an HD night vision camera, so you can see when your pet is snacking at night. Unlike other other feeders we tested, this one stuck to the basics without adding social media into the mix, making it fully focused on its purpose of feeding on command. No wonder it earned our No. 1 best automatic pet feeder spot! (Note that you can also get the smaller four-meal feeder for $42.50 with the same code.)

