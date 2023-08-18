National police confirm plot to murder deputy head of Ukraine's tax service

The National Police of Ukraine has confirmed a murder plot to assassinate Yevhen Sokur, the deputy head of Ukraine's tax service, according to a police spokesman on Aug. 18.

The police knew beforehand about the preparation of the assassination attempt. The offenders were caught red-handed at 8:00 a.m. on Aug. 17.

The assailants were armed with baseball bats and had pictures of Sokur and his car, which suggested the plot was a contract killing, the National Police reported on its website.

Both suspects, who are 27 and 31 years old, have criminal records and have been arrested. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

The assassination attempt on Sokur was first reported by Danylo Hetmantsev, the chair of the parliamentary Finance Committee.

"The attempt was orchestrated by individuals who had lost their (illicit) 'business' and had crossed a line," he said on Telegram.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine