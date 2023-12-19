National Police Deputy Chief dismissed

Dmytro Tyshlek, the deputy chief of the National Police, whom journalists found to have alleged connections with Russia, wrote a letter of resignation.

Source: Ukraine’s National Police in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Tyshlek submitted his letter of resignation "upon his own request".

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has signed an order to dismiss Tyshlek from the position of deputy chief of the National Police.

Previously: On 15 December, it was reported that Dmytro Tyshlek was allowed to go back to work after an internal audit, conducted when journalists discovered possible links between him and Russia, found no reason to dismiss him.

Background:

Bihus.Info, a Ukrainian investigative reporting outlet, discovered that as of this summer, the wife of Dmytro Tyshlek, Deputy Chief of Ukraine’s National Police, had still not got rid of her Russian passport, and Tyshlek himself had been spotted driving cars and staying in properties owned by a Russian criminal gang leader.

After the investigation was made public, Tyshlek publicly appealed to the State Bureau of Investigation to verify the information published.

Support UP or become our patron!