National police’s deputy head resigns after wife revealed as Russian citizen

Dmytro Tishchuk, the Deputy Head of Ukrainian National Police, has resigned after his wife was revealed to be a Russian citizen, according to RBC-Ukraine on Dec. 19.

“I have decided to write a report on my resignation from the position of Deputy Head of the National Police,” said Tishchuk.

He added that he is awaiting the results of a State Investigation Bureau investigation, and a review by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.

Bihus.info published an investigation about Tishchuk on Oct. 26, revealing his wife had a Russian passport.

Tishchuk reportedly received free housing from a Russian businessman with criminal links.

According to Internal Minister Ihor Klymenko, Tishchuk himself then submitted a request to the State Investigation Bureau, asking for a thorough investigation into what was outlined in the report.

