Énergir Inc. Announces the Appointment of Ghislain Gauthier as Chairman of the Board

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Énergir, Inc. ("Énergir") has announced the appointment of Ghislain Gauthier as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Énergir ("Board of Directors"). He will succeed Jean Houde, who has announced he is leaving the Board of Directors. This change in the chairmanship of the Board of Directors will take effect tomorrow November 27, 2020.

Ghislain Gauthier has been a member of the Board of Directors since March 2014. He has a degree in administration from Université du Québec à Chicoutimi and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). After working for the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada for a few years, he joined the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in 1982, where he worked mainly in private equity. In that role, he was responsible for the management and growth of a large North American and European portfolio of corporate securities in the energy and infrastructure sectors. From January 2010 to September 2013, he served as Chief Investment Officer and Chair of the Investment Committee of Citi Infrastructure Investors in New York. Ghislain Gauthier has served on several boards of directors in Canada and around the world. He is a member of the Board of Directors and the Investment Committee of Fiera Infrastructure and Standard Solar, Inc.

Jean Houde had served as Chairman of the Board since December 2011.

"On behalf of the directors and management of Énergir, L.P., I would like to thank Jean Houde for his long-standing involvement and visionary strategic outlook, which enabled the company to further diversify its activities and, more recently, to adopt a new corporate vision for 2030 and 2050 under his leadership as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Thanks to this vision, which will guide our contribution toward achieving a lower-carbon economy, we are now well positioned for the future. We look forward to beginning this work and to pursuing our mission under Ghislain Gauthier's leadership," said Éric Lachance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Énergir.

About Énergir Inc. and Énergir, L.P.

Énergir Inc. mainly holds an economic interest of approximately 71% in Énergir, L.P. for which it acts as the general partner and a financing vehicle.

With more than $8 billion in assets, Énergir, L.P. is a diversified energy company whose mission is to meet the energy needs of its 530,000 customers and the communities it serves in an increasingly sustainable way. In Québec, it is the leading natural gas distribution company and also produces, through its subsidiaries, electricity from wind power. In the United States, through its subsidiaries, the company operates in nearly fifteen states, where it produces electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources, in addition to being the leading electricity distributor and the sole natural gas distributor in Vermont. Énergir, L.P. values energy efficiency and invests both resources and efforts in innovative energy projects such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides a variety of energy services. Énergir, L.P. hopes to become the partner of choice for those striving toward a better energy future.

