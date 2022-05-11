National Police Week memorial service set for May 19

May 10—BEMIDJI — In honor of National Police Week, a memorial service for area law enforcement agencies will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, on the lawn of the Beltrami County Courthouse.

According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, in October 1962 the U.S. Congress authorized President John F. Kennedy to designate May 15 as National Police Officer's Memorial Day. This year, May 11-17 is being recognized as National Police Week.

About 160 law enforcement officers are killed in the line of duty in the U.S. each year, the release said.

At the event, officers killed in the line of duty from 2019 through 2021 will be memorialized. The service will be hosted by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and the Bemidji Police Department, and the public is invited to attend.

The Beltrami County Courthouse lawn is located at Sixth Street NW and Beltrami Avenue.