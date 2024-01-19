National Popcorn Day: Here's where to specialty popcorn around the Hub City

On Friday, Jan. 19, people can celebrate their love for the snack with others nationwide as it's National Popcorn Day.

Here are some local places to pick up specialty popcorns to help celebrate:

Somethings Poppin

Location: 11804 Indiana Ave. Suite 300

The scoop: Just opened last year and offers over 50 flavors of popcorn, including pickles, Dr. Pepper, s'mores and much more.

Comfort Zone

Location: 12411 S. University Ave.

The scoop: Kevin Woelfel — the Kettle Corn Guy— opened Comfort Zone along with three other locally owned snack businesses to help satisfy Lubbock's snacking needs.

Cinemark movie theaters

Locations: Movie 16 — 5721 58th St., Tinseltown — 2535 82nd St. and Premiere — 6002 Slide Rd.

The scoop: All in-theater purchases of medium and large popcorns will be $2 off on Friday, Jan. 19, according to a news release.

Texas Goody's Popcorn & Treat

Location: 5409 4th St.

The scoop: Operated by the Doss Family, the location opened in 2012 in the South Plains Mall and offers over 50 flavors, including Pina Colada, Margarita and Watermelon.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Where to get specialty popcorn in Lubbock on National Popcorn Day