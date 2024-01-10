National power outage map: Over 400,000 outages across East Coast amid massive winter storm

Wintry travel conditions were reported over 750,000 square miles during Tuesday's storm, according to AccuWeather, as more than 30 states were affected with snow, ice, rain and thunderstorms.

The onslaught of winter weather has left over 400,000 homes and businesses without power along the East Coast, with New York and Pennsylvania seeing the highest number of outages at over 100,000 each, according to Poweroutage.US.

Michigan, Vermont, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida were also impacted by the storm and are seeing tens of thousands of people without power as of Wednesday morning.

According to weather forecasters, Tuesday's storm was the opening act for what's to come over the next week: A potential "bomb cyclone" blizzard for the Midwest, an arctic blast courtesy of the polar vortex, and possibly the first real East Coast snowstorm in years.

January weather forecast: A polar vortex is just the beginning: January's weather forecast is chaotic and dangerous

New York power outage map

There are over 140,000 power outages reported in New York as of 6:33 a.m. ET, according to Poweroutage.US.

Most of the outages are being reported from the western and northwestern portions of the state, with Jefferson County reporting nearly 28,000 power outages and Erie County reporting over 17,000 outages.

Pennsylvania power outage map

There are over 100,000 power outages reported in Pennsylvania as of 6:30 a.m. ET. Most of the outages are being reported from the southeastern portion of the state.

Chester County has reported over 36,000 outages while neighboring Delaware County has reported over 12,000 power outages.

New Jersey power outage map

There are over 60,000 power outages reported in New Jersey as of 6:33 a.m. ET. The outages are spread out across the state, with Monmouth County reporting over 9,000 outages, Gloucester County reporting over 8,000 outages and Hunterdon County reporting over 6,000 outages.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Power outage map: NY, PA, NJ, East Coast reports thousands of outages