National power outage map: Thousands in the dark as storms slam Northeast, West Coast

As powerful storms battered states across the country this week, hundreds of thousands of people, particularly in the Northeast, were left in the dark.

According to PowerOutage.US, more than 100,000 homes and businesses in New York were experiencing power outages as of around 10:40 a.m. ET Tuesday, followed by over 64,000 outages in Massachusetts, about 60,000 in New Hampshire and over 31,000 in Vermont.

A winter storm threatened to dump more than a foot of snow in the East – with some areas of Connecticut, Massachusetts and other states already reporting significant snowfall early Tuesday. The National Weather Service noted that "the Northeast is bracing for a powerful Nor'easter," warning of dangerous travel conditions amid snow and costal flooding.

In the West, "Californians are facing another strong Atmospheric River Event," the weather service said, pointing to dangerous threats of widespread floods.

According to the National Weather Service, more than 14 million people across the country were until winter weather warnings as of 10:30 a.m. ET. An additional 15 million saw high wind warnings and more than 714,000 were under flood warnings.

Forecasters warned that strong winds and the weight of snow on tree limbs could down power lines and cause outages.

