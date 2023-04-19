National Prescription Take Back Day is Saturday

The METRICH Enforcement Unit will partner with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and local law enforcement to present another National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for the community on Saturday.

This event is sponsored by the Mansfield Division of Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Bellville Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.

Only pills will be accepted

Pills will be the only form accepted (no sharps, plastics or liquids), METRICH commander Lt. Steve Blust said.

Blust said the event, held twice a year, is important so pills aren't laying around and get into the wrong hands.

"Pills which are expired or that may be laying around after a family member passes away can be brought to the event," he said.

"It's a good way so they're not disposed of to get into our ecosystem," Blust added. "It's so people have a proper way of getting rid of pills and we turn them over to the DEA so they can dispose of them for us."

For unused or expired household medications

It will be helpful to put the pills that will be disposed into a plastic bag or a Ziplock bag prior to coming to the collection site. This is for unused household or expired medications only — no pharmacies, businesses, pharmaceutical sales reps, etc., Blust said.

"People can take the pills out of the pill container bottle and put them in a baggie. If they leave them in the prescription bottle, take their information off the pill bottle," he added.

Richland County will have six locations for prescription drug drop off: the Richland County Solid Waste Authority facility, 1125 National Parkway, Mansfield; Richland County Sheriff’s Office, 597 Park Ave East, Mansfield; Bellville Police Department, 320 Bell St. Bellville; Shelby Police Department, 31 Mack Ave., Shelby; Plymouth Police Department, 48 W. Broadway St., Plymouth; and the Lexington Police Department, 44 West Main St.,Lexington.

Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Other local METRICH law enforcement agencies that will be participating include:

Ashland County Sheriff Department, 1205 East Main St., Ashland

Bucyrus Police Department, 500 S. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus

Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, 3613 Stetzer Road, Bucyrus

Crestline Police Department, 100 N. Seltzer St., Crestline

Fredericktown Police Department, 182 S. Main St., Fredericktown

Galion Police Department, 301 Harding Way East, Galion

Marion Police Department, 1040 Delaware Ave. Marion (south side ofSmith Clinic)

For more information contact Lt. Steve Blust at 419-755-9677.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Pills will be the only form accepted (No sharps, plastics or liquids