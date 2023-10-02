National Prescription Take Back Event: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28

The METRICH Enforcement Unit will partner with the Drug Enforcement Administrationand local law enforcement to present another Prescription Take Back event Oct. 28 for the community.

This event is sponsored by the Mansfield Division of Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Bellville Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, Community Action for Capable Youth and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.

Pills will be the only form accepted (no sharps, plastics or liquids). It will be helpful to put the pills that will be disposed into a plastic bag before going to the collection site. This is only for household unused or expired medications. No pharmacies, businesses, pharmaceutical sales reps, etc.

Richland County will have six locations for prescription drug drop off:

Richland County Solid Waste Authority facility, 1125 National Parkway

Richland County Sheriff’s Office, 597 Park Ave. East

Bellville Police Department, 320 Bell St. Bellville

Shelby Police Department, 31 Mack Ave. Shelby

Plymouth Police Department, 48 West Broadway St., Plymouth

Lexington Police Department, 44 West Main St., Lexington

Each location will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28.

Other METRICH region law enforcement agencies that will also be participating:

Ashland County Sheriff Office, 1205 E. Main St., Ashland; Bellevue Police Central Park, 215 North St., Bellevue; Bucyrus Police Department, 500 S. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus; Carey Police Department, 127 N. Vance St., Carey; Crestline Police Department, 100 N. Seltzer St., Crestline; Danville Police Department, 512 S. Market St., Danville; Fostoria Police Department, 213 S. Main St., Fostoria; Fredericktown Police Department, 182 S. Main St., Fredericktown; Galion Police Department, 301 Harding Way East, Galion; Marion Police Department, 1040 Delaware Ave., Marion, (south side of Smith Clinic); Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, 525 W, Marion Road, Mount Gilead, (Drug Mart); Mount Vernon Police Department, 11660 Upper Gilchrist Road, Mount Vernon (Knox County Health Department) and 501 S. Main St., Mount Vernon (Chamber of Commerce); Norwalk Police Department, 37 N. Linwood Ave., Norwalk; Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, 3040 S. Ohio 100, Tiffin; Tiffin Police Department, 51 E. Market St. #4, Tiffin; Upper Sandusky Police Department, 120 N. 7th St., Upper Sandusky; and Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, 125 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky.

Call Mansfield police Lt. Steve Blust at 419-755-9677 with questions.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Prescription event is only for household unused or expired medications