National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Local police hosted public events throughout the day to help community members dispose of unused prescription drugs. The day has taken on extra importance amid the deadly fentanyl epidemic.
Local police hosted public events throughout the day to help community members dispose of unused prescription drugs. The day has taken on extra importance amid the deadly fentanyl epidemic.
USC won 50-49 after Cal failed on a go-ahead 2-point conversion with 58 seconds to go.
Some of our fave savings: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, an amazing five-piece cookware set for $70 off, and so, so much more.
Score a Keurig for a sweet 50% off and a 40-inch smart TV for just $168, along with plenty of home goods and holiday gift ideas.
Fury was dropped for just the seventh time in his pro career, but was able to win enough rounds to stay undefeated against the former UFC champion who was making his boxing debut.
The reality star borrowed her sister's first Met Gala look.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida game this week, plus the rest of the Week 9 college football schedule.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Oscar-winning actress discussed how her doctors dismissed her pain until they determined she was having a stroke.
'My hair has never grown like this before': More than 33,000 five-star reviewers swear by this detangler.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, JBL headphones for 50% off and more great deals.
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.
Spears says at the start of "The Woman in Me" that she didn't read the book because of its "heart-wrenching and emotional" content.
Apple’s holding a “Scary Fast” hardware event on October 30 at 8PM ET. The company hasn’t announced what will be revealed, but rumors indicate refreshes to the iMac and MacBook Pro.
Winter is actually my favorite season. Please don't @ me.
Test out the samplers for a while, then redeem a certificate for a full-sized bottle of your favorite one.
Two years before reaching the 2023 World Series, the Rangers lost 102 games and the Diamondbacks lost 110. Here are the lessons they took from that experience.
An Alzheimer's drug in injectable form could be the key for Biogen, Eisai to ease pressures and concerns of a limited market and revenue.
Battery-powered tools are fantastic for small jobs. But electric cars are a work in progress.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.