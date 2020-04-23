National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Postponed, RxSaver By RetailMeNot Offers Resources for Safe Medication Disposal

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the DEA postponing National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, prescription savings destination RxSaver by RetailMeNot™ has outlined alternative ways for people to safely dispose of expired or unused medications . The annual medication disposal event was originally scheduled for this Saturday, April 25, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(PRNewsfoto/RxSaver) More

RxSaver encourages people to check their medicine cabinets and routinely remove expired or unused medications. If you need to dispose of medications, the DEA offers approved drop off sites at area pharmacies year-round, where you can safely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions. Keep in mind that these pharmacy hours and operations may be disrupted due to COVID-19, so call ahead to confirm before making a visit.

If you do not want to leave home to dispose of your prescription, RxSaver recommends following the EPA's eco-friendly steps to ensure your medications are disposed of safely.

Remove prescription drugs from original containers.

Mix medication with a substance such as coffee grounds or cat litter.

Once mixed, put contents in a disposable container or bag that can be sealed.

Remove any personal information from your prescription bottles, by either scratching off the label or using a marker to cover it up.

After the above steps are completed, take the sealed container/bag and your prescription bottles and place them in the trash on your designated trash pick up day.

If you have an expired prescription and need to refill it, call your doctor or a telehealth service to get a new prescription. Whether you have lost your health insurance or can no longer afford your medication due to the COVID-19 crisis, you may benefit from a prescription savings program like RxSaver. Through its website and app, RxSaver offers free prescription coupons for 6,000+ medications. RxSaver coupons are accepted at all major pharmacies, including via drive-thru, over the phone or home delivery.

At this time, a new date has not been set by the DEA for April's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This event typically occurs twice a year, once in April and once in October. An October 2020 date has not been scheduled at this time.

About RxSaver by RetailMeNot: RxSaver by RetailMeNot™ improves health through the power of savings. RxSaver's free-to-use prescription coupon website/app gathers drug prices from every major pharmacy to help consumers compare medication prices and save. As part of leading savings destination RetailMeNot, RxSaver coupons bridge the gap between prescription medication costs and affordability, to help individuals afford the health care they need.

Media Contact

Kathryn Hutchison

RxSaver by RetailMeNot

kathryn.hutchison@rmn.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-prescription-drug-take-back-day-postponed-rxsaver-by-retailmenot-offers-resources-for-safe-medication-disposal-301045719.html

SOURCE RxSaver