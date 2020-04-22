National Press Club to help restaurants with national "Night IN For Austin Tice" on April 29

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club has developed a new program to help restaurants participating in the upcoming Night Out For Austin Tice, which was recently rescheduled for July 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new program – "Night IN For Austin Tice" - will encourage members of the press freedom community to order take-out from participating restaurants on April 29 (Night Out's original date).

"We asked our restaurant partners to step up and help us with a program to raise awareness about the case of Austin Tice, the award-winning journalist being detained in Syria. They were there for us last year and will be again later this year. But now restaurants are in trouble so we want to help them," said Bill McCarren, Executive Director of the National Press Club. "We are asking everybody -- but especially our 3,100 members -- to order take-out from these restaurants on the evening of Wednesday, April 29 and bring it home for a "Night In For Austin Tice."

"Digital photos and short videos will be a big part of the success of Night In For Austin Tice. We want everybody to see the wonderful food and to plan to actually visit these restaurants and be together with people in July," said Austin's sister Naomi Tice, co-chair of Night Out For Austin. "With any luck our brother will be home by July 14 and can join some of us at these wonderful places."

Below is a list of restaurants participating in Night In For Austin Tice by location. Please check their website to make sure they are still doing take-out on April 29. And check nightoutforaustin.com as we are continuing to add restaurants in these locations.

Washington, D.C.

Columbia Room

Houston, TX

Jason's Deli

Underbelly Hospitality

McClean, VA

Amoo's Restaurant

Tacoma, WA

Doyle's Public House

The following restaurants are participating in Night Out for Austin Tice on July 14, but are currently unable to provide take-out services.

D.M.V.

Jamie Leeds Restaurant Group – Donate to their employee relief fund here: https://jlrestaurants.com/

Lancaster, PA

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

Conway Social Club

Lititz, PA

Per Diem

Seattle, WA

Streamline Tavern

If you own a restaurant and would like to learn more about participating in Night Out For Austin Tice on July 14, please contact NightOut@Press.org.

On March 17 the National Press Club temporarily suspended in-person services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Club continues to offer programing on its website at www.press.org and remains dedicated to press freedom issues including our ongoing efforts to #FreeAustinTice.

