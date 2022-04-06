National Press Club Statement on Death of Documentarian in Mariupol

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the killing of Lithuanian documentarian Mantas Kvedaravicius in Ukraine Sunday.

"With the death of Lithuanian documentarian Mantas Kvedaravicius last weekend we count 10 journalists killed during Russia's war on Ukraine – a staggering number. Kvedaravicius was reportedly killed while trying to leave Mariupol. This tragic incident further emphasizes that Russia is firing upon civilians as they attempt to evacuate cities. Deliberate targeting of civilians – including journalists – is a war crime.

"Kvedaravicius's work, 'Mariupolis,' was recognized at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2016 and in 2011 he received an award from Amnesty International for his film on the war in Chechnya: 'Barzakh." We will know less about what happened in Ukraine because of the tragic loss of this talented documentarian."

Founded in 1908, The National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-725-7787 for the National Press Club

