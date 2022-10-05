National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Could Be At Risk Of Shrinking As A Company

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. In light of that, from a first glance at National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on National Presto Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$19m ÷ (US$394m - US$48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, National Presto Industries has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.3%.

View our latest analysis for National Presto Industries

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for National Presto Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of National Presto Industries, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From National Presto Industries' ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at National Presto Industries. To be more specific, the ROCE was 20% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect National Presto Industries to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From National Presto Industries' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 17% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing National Presto Industries we've found 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While National Presto Industries may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here