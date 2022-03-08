National protest planned Wednesday for Kroger employee who killed himself

Kroger headquarters in downtown Cincinnati photographed Friday, September 10, 2021

After Evan Seyfried died last year, his family filed a lawsuit against his employer, Kroger, saying he was driven to suicide by harassment from his managers.

Wednesday marks the anniversary of his death. The group "Justice for Evan" has planned in-person protests in 15 cities, including Cincinnati, and online events in three more.

Jana Murphy leads the group and said Seyfried's death put a spotlight on workplace harassment and "organization mobbing."

USA TODAY reported in 2019 that more than 90% of employees say they've been bullied at work.

Since Seyfried's death, Murphy said hundreds of people have come forward with similar stories of their workplaces.

"He was bullied by his manager. He was mobbed by Kroger," Murphy said. "His death was 100% preventable."

She said Seyfried was a whistleblower and followed all the proper corporate channels to report the abuse he was experiencing, but Kroger did not protect him. These accusations are reflected with the wrongful death lawsuit still pending before the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

Murphy said Seyfried was a good person.

"Bullies don't like good people," said said.

According to the lawsuit, Seyfried was ridiculed for wearing a mask in the early days of the pandemic, was taunted for his political views, was given the nickname "Antifa," was stalked outside his home, was sexually harassed and sent child pornography via text message.

Seyfried was expecting to be fired but was also worried his managers and their allies would frame him for a crime like stealing from the store or possessing the child pornography they had sent him, the lawsuit states.

After 19 years with Kroger and months of harassment, the lawsuit states Seyfried had a "transient episodic break" throwing away his possessions and wandering the streets of Cincinnati for several hours before his parents found him.

That night, Seyfried, who had no prior history of mental illness, according to his lawyers, agreed to go to the hospital in the morning for help. But he never got there.

"Around midnight, Evan told his father that [his managers] were going to 'get him' and that 'things would get ugly,'" the lawsuit states. "These were the last words Evan spoke to his father before he killed himself."

Murphy said her group is demanding Kroger acknowledge responsibility for Evan’s death and hold his abusers accountable.

The protest in Cincinnati is scheduled for noon on Wednesday at the Hamilton County Courthouse. There are protests planned for noon local time in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Louisana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Wyoming, Murphy said.

"We'll have people in front of the White House and they'll be wearing Justice for Evan shirts," she said.

In a statement released Tuesday, Kroger officials said: "The Kroger family is saddened by the loss of our associate, Evan Seyfried, and extend our condolences to his family and friends. Because this is a matter of active litigation, we are not able to comment further."

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line at also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: National protest planned Wednesday for Kroger employee who killed himself