National Public Lands Day, Hispanic Heritage month, a Great Gala: THE DIGEST

Ride with Pride's 'Great Gala' takes place Oct. 7

STAUNTON — Ride With Pride, an equine-assisted therapeutic horsemanship program, is planning its larges fundraiser of the year, the Great Gala. Take a step back in time to the Roaring '20s on Oct 7, at the Hotel 24 South.

"Come enjoy signature cocktails, a delicious meal, music, and dancing, as well as a silent and live auction," a press release said.

Ride With Pride is a community based environment working in tandem with horses and volunteers for the treatment of individuals with intellectual, physical, or emotional challenges from the ages of 4 and up.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased directly for the Ride With Pride website at www.ridewithprideva.org for $95.00 per person or bring a group of friends and reserve a table for eight for $700.00.

Ride With Pride a501c3 non-profit charity, relies on volunteers, generous sponsors, and charitable donations from all over the Valley.

ShenanArts presents 'Once'

Rebekah Bradley Ray as "The Girl" and Drew Bastian as "The Guy" in ShenanArts' production of "Once."

STAUNTON — ShenanArts presents the Tony Award winning musical, "Once," based on the Oscar winning film of the same name. Featuring the songs of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová and book by Enda Walsh, the show tells the story of two young musicians whose lives suddenly collide on a bustling street in Dublin. Together they must navigate the complexities of love, dreams, and the obstacles that stand in their way.

A heartbroken Irish busker (played by Drew Bastian), is about to give up on his hopes of being a successful musician. However, as he is about to abandon his guitar in the street, he is stopped by a beautiful Czech immigrant (played by Rebekah Bradley Ray) who insists on learning more about his haunting love songs. A piano player herself, she encourages him to keep writing and recording music in the hopes of finding an investor who can support his dreams. What starts as a collaborative partnership quickly shifts into a romantic bond far deeper and more complex than either of them expected.

“Ultimately, it’s a love story,” says Once director, Matt Parrish. “It’s about a love between two people, a love of music, and the way that the two so often intertwine. I hope the show makes people think about those they’ve loved; even those they’ve loved and lost.”

Parrish along with music director Eric Hedrick have assembled a cast of 13 local performers who not only serve as actors and singers, but also supply much of the show's orchestration as live musicians. Cast members play instruments ranging from piano and guitar to the accordion and melodica.

“It’s really special to me that I get to play the piano as part of this musical,” says Rebekah Bradley Ray, who portrays “Girl”. “I have always loved playing but have never had the opportunity to play it while in character for a show. It’s so much fun getting to hear my castmates play as well and to collaborate in this unique way.”

Performances for "Once"are Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1, 6-9. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday shows are at 3 p.m. Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and college students, and $12 for children. They are available online at shenanarts.org. Performances will be held at ShenanArts located at 300 Churchville Ave., Staunton.

National Public Lands Day

LURAY — Shenandoah National Park will celebrate the 30th annual National Public Lands Day Sept. 23. The park will host several special events to commemorate the day over a three-day period in the Big Meadows area (mile 51), September 22-24. Entrance fees to the park will be waived Saturday, Sept. 23.National Public Lands Day is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Volunteers in the park will demonstrate this year’s nationwide theme of 30 Years of Care and Community through a service project near Big Meadows. Registration is required. Visit the park’s 2023 National Public Lands Day webpage for more information: https://www.nps.gov/shen/2023-national-public-lands-day.htm.

Celebrate National Public Lands Day with Shenandoah National Park’s partner Potomac Appalachian Trail Club (PATC), a volunteer organization dedicated to maintaining the Appalachian Trail. Meet at Big Meadows Lodge Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Join PATC hike leaders as they guide you on trails ranging from easy to moderate. Hikes are open to all and are free. No sign-up is required. Visit www.patc.net for more information.

Shenandoah National Park will co-host Art in the Park: Scenes from Shenandoah in partnership with the Shenandoah National Park Trust Sept. 22-24. During this inaugural three-day event at Big Meadows, professional artists will interpret the park’s landscape through traditional and contemporary art with workshops, performances, and hands-on engagement for park visitors. Visit www.snptrust.org/art-in-the-park/ for a schedule of events.

Visitors wishing to learn more about the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) can attend presentations Saturday, Sept. 23, at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51). The CCC was established in 1933 as a work relief program, putting young men to work in federal and state lands during the Great Depression. At 10 a.m., join special guest Colette Silvestri, daughter of a former CCC member, to learn the ABCs of the CCC boys on a one-hour walking tour from Byrd Visitor Center to the original CCC Camp in Big Meadows. At 1:30 p.m., meet at Byrd Visitor Center for a Ranger Program about the origins of the CCC and National Public Lands Day.

Shenandoah National Park is calling on citizen scientists September 17-30 to collect data about the spotted lanternfly using the iNaturalist app. Help our park rangers learn more about their population and where you’re seeing this invasive species in the park. Visit www.inaturalist.org/projects/spotted-lanternfly-population-monitoring-in-shenandoah-national-parkfor more information.

Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day celebrates the connection between people and their parks, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education and recreation. To learn more about National Public Lands Day, please visit https://www.nps.gov/subjects/npscelebrates/public-lands-day.htm.

BRCC CELEBRATES HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Blue Ridge Community College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

WEYERS CAVE — Blue Ridge Community College will hold "Say My Name and A Pledge To the Body," a workshop with Angélica Maria for Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 14, 12:30 p.m. in Plecker 126

"This workshop explores a powerful reclamation of our identities," a release said. "One part, through the lens of cultural lineage, language, and ancestry, the other through our unique relationships to our bodies. We will explore the ways in which the world has trained us to view our physical appearance and our cultural identity. Through easy to follow prompts and reflective questions, the audience will dive into the power, and celebration of rewriting their narratives through poetry."

Angélica Maria is a Chicana writer and musician from the San Fernando Valley, CA. Her work focuses on telling stories that illuminate both the historic and current power of Latinas in literature and music. The event is sponsored by BRCC Student Activities with funding assistance from the BRCC Cultural Affairs Committee.

Virginia Baroque Ensemble's Genius of Bach

Three Notch’d Road opens its 2023-24 season Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 with "Genius of Bach." The performance will feature the Goldberg Variations arranged for string ensemble and the fifth Brandenburg Concerto. The concerts of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach will take place:

Friday, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.Christ Lutheran Church2807 N. Augusta St., StauntonSaturday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.Emmanuel Episcopal Church7599 Rockfish Gap (Rt. 250 West), GreenwoodSunday, Oct. 1 at 4:00 p.m.Grace Episcopal Church5607 Gordonsville Rd., Keswick

Tickets are available online and at the door: $30 general admission ad $10 youth and students. For more information visit www.tnrbaroque.org, email info@tnrbaroque.org or call (434) 409-3424

ABOUT THE ARTISTSFiona Hughes, Artistic Director, baroque violinRené Schiffer, baroque celloDavid Ross, baroque fluteMatvey Lapin, baroque violinJason Fisher, baroque violaSam Suggs, bassJennifer Streeter, harpsichord

