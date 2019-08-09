National Research Corporation (NRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ: NRC)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Michael D. Hays -- Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Susie, and welcome, everyone, to National Research Corporation's 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Mike Hays, the Company's CEO, and joining me on the call today is Kevin Karas, our Chief Financial Officer.

Michael D. Hays -- Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Kevin. And again, welcome, everyone. In the second quarter and, in fact, year-to-date, contract value growth in our Voice of the Customer digital platform has continued, with more current clients expanding their use of the platform and new logo wins displacing Press Ganey adds to our marketplace footprint. The industry is realizing the value of reallocating healthcare systems latency, patient satisfaction spend against higher value offerings. It's creating C-suite and enterprisewide attention.

With that, I will not turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Karas -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Mike. Total contract value at the end of second quarter of 2019 ended at $133.6 million, representing 7% growth over the same period in the prior year. Healthcare system clients with agreements for multiple solutions represents 26% of our client base at the end of the second quarter of 2019, up from 24% at the same time last year.

Total contract value for our digital Voice of the Customer platform solutions increased to $84.2 million compared to $64.1 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018. Our second quarter of 2019 revenue was $31.4 million, an increase of 12% over the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter revenue for our digital Voice of the Customer platform solutions increased to 62% of our total revenue compared to 50% of our total revenue in the second quarter of 2018. Our consolidated operating income for the second quarter of 2019 was $10.1 million or 32% of revenue compared to $7.8 million or 28% of revenue for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses of $21.3 million increased by 5%, in comparison with prior year. Direct expenses increased by 5% to $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $11 million for the same period in 2018. Direct expenses as a percent of revenue were 37% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 39% in 2018. Direct expenses increased due to growth in fixed costs, offset partially by a decrease in variable expenses. The fixed expense increases primarily were a result of increased salary and benefit costs in the customer service and information technology areas, partially offset by lower variable costs, which were down due to the continued shift in our revenue mix from legacy solutions to the Voice of Customer platform revenue,

Variable expenses -- variable direct expenses as a percent of revenue decreased to 17% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 19% of revenue in the second quarter of 2018. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $8.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2018. SG&A expenses were 26% of revenue for the second quarter in 2019 compared to 28% of revenue for the second quarter in 2018.