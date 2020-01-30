National Restaurant Association and National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Name 2020 Boards

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation today announced their 2020 board officers and directors.

Melvin Rodrigue, president and CEO of Galatoire's Restaurants, will serve as chair of the National Restaurant Association Board of Directors, and Stan Harris, president and CEO of the Louisiana Restaurant Association, will serve as chair of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Board of Trustees.

"The restaurant and foodservice industry continues to grow, offering diners more options to enjoy the food they love. Melvin and Stan are proven leaders who are dedicated to ensuring that restaurants can continue to provide opportunity and enjoyment in communities across the country," said Marvin Irby, interim president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association and interim CEO of the Educational Foundation. "Their years of experience provide a strength of leadership and unique insight that are valuable as our industry looks to the future."

In addition to Rodrigue, Vice Chair Brian E. Casey, president of Oak Hill Tavern and the Company Picnic Company, and Treasurer Lance Trenary, president and CEO of Golden Corral Corporation, will lead the Association's board.

Foundation officers supporting Harris are Vice Chair Susan Adzick, executive vice president and chief operating officer at McLane Foodservice, Inc., and Treasurer Kent Walrack, executive vice president, chief strategy officer of Lyons Magnus.

Each of the officers will serve a one-year term. The following is the list of 2020 board officers for the National Restaurant Association and the Educational Foundation:

National Restaurant Association

Chair: Melvin Rodrigue is president and CEO of Galatoire's Restaurants in New Orleans. He has dedicated his career to cultivating the traditions and experiences of one of America's grandest fine-dining institutions, Galatoire's, in business since 1905, and a showcase for New Orleans as a world-classdining destination. Under his leadership, Galatoire's iconic, flagship restaurant was named the James Beard Foundation's Most Outstanding Restaurant in the United States in 2005. Rodrigue also serves as president of New Orleans' Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. He is a past president of the Louisiana Restaurant Association as well as a director of the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau board.

Vice Chair: Brian E. Casey is president and owner of North Kingstown, R.I.-based Oak Hill Tavern and the Company Picnic Company. A 35-year hospitality industry veteran and lifelong resident of Rhode Island, he has deep roots in his local community. He was chairman of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, and in 2013 named their Restaurateur of the Year and Caterer of the Year in 2008. A graduate of Rhode Island College, he earned a Bachelor of Science in political science.

Treasurer: Lance Trenary is president and CEO of Golden Corral Corporation, a nearly $2 billion organization comprised of 35,000 employees and almost 200 franchise entities that operate 460 of the system's 500 restaurants across 42 states. He has served in his current role since 2015 and has been a part of Golden Corral for 35 years. His prior position was chief operating officer, but he has held virtually every leadership role within the company throughout his career progression.