National retail chain 2nd & Charles bookstore officially opens in Lafayette

2nd & Charles is opening its fifth Louisiana location.

Retailer 2nd & Charles is open in Lafayette at 4405 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Unit 5, in the former Sears Home and Life space.

Specializing in the buying and selling of new and used books, movies, music and other rare and collectible items, 2nd & Charles is a sister company to Books-A-Million, according to One Acadiana in a Facebook post.

In addition to books, music, and movies, the store sells vinyl records, video games, comic books, toys, electronics and musical instruments. The store also carries wall art, pop culture home décor, blankets, accessories and T-shirts.

This selection will expand as Lafayette locals trade in their old treasures for new ones. Customers selling items have two options: cash value or in-store credit.

The new location is the fifth Louisiana location to date, with other locations in Bossier City, Covington, Houma and Baton Rouge.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: 2nd & Charles bookstore officially opens in Lafayette