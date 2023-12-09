National safety boards meeting to discuss fatal Rainbow Bridge crash

Dec. 9—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are meeting this week and will discuss Nov. 22's fatal car crash at the Rainbow Bridge.

In addition to the crash, a Niagara Falls spokesman said the groups will be discussing other issues involving Bentleys.

Currently, members of the Niagara Falls Police Department's Crash Management Unit are working to determine what caused the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur to speed down Niagara Street, go airborne at the bridge, and crash and explode, killing a Grand Island couple.

Falls police officials have previously said the investigation could take weeks or months to complete.

City officials said Saturday the data recorder for the vehicle has been recovered but appears to have been severely damaged in the

crash. Falls police are diligently working toward recovering any information from the recorder.

Investigators are also in communication with Bentley Motors which has provided police with documentation about prior recalls as well as general information about the data recorder or "black box" location in the vehicle.

Bentley Motors is requiring subpoenas to release any personal information, documentation and records on the vehicle involved in the bridge crash. Falls police are working with the Niagara County District Attorney's Office to secure said subpoenas.

Falls investigators are also waiting on the Medical Examiner's report on Kurt P. Villani and Monica Villani, both 53, of Grand Island. The family owns Gui's Lumber and seven Ace Hardware stores in Western New York.