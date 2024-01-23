National School Choice Week: Experts Discuss America’s Evolving Education System

In recognition of National School Choice Week (continuing through Jan. 27), the Hoover Institution brought together three leading scholars to discuss the expansion of school choice policies across the United States in recent years, what the latest school choice research reveals about student progress, and what the future may hold as state leaders continue to advocate on behalf of more educational options for parents and families.

Moderated by Stephen Bowen, executive director of the Hoover Education Success initiative, the conversation features Hoover Visiting Fellows Corey DeAngelis, Anna Egalite, and John Singleton. Watch the full conversation, and check out our past coverage from School Choice Week: