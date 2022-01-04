After national search, College of Western Idaho picks Boise State dean as new president

The College of Western Idaho chose the founding dean of Boise State University’s College of Innovation and Design to serve as its next president.

Gordon Jones — who was extended an offer after the college’s Board of Trustees vote last month — will begin his new role Monday, CWI announced in a Tuesday news release. He is succeeding former President Bert Glandon, who retired in May.

“I’m thrilled to serve students and brighten the future of our communities as the next president of CWI,” Jones said in a news release. “As growth in the Treasure Valley continues to accelerate, I’m honored to join faculty and staff to deliver transformative learning opportunities and skills that empower students to thrive in our community and beyond.”

Jones had been at Boise State since 2015. Before that, he served as the Evans Family Foundation managing director for the Harvard Innovation Lab at Harvard University.

CWI conducted a nationwide search for its next president and limited it down to four finalists before voting to offer the job to Jones.

“The board is enthusiastic to welcome President Jones to the College,” said Molly Lenty, who chairs CWI’s Board of Trustees, in the news release. “His expertise in leveraging education and innovation to connect students with the workforce is exceptional.”

