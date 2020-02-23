National security adviser says what he's heard about Russia aiding Trump re-election doesn't 'make any sense'

Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien doesn't believe there's anything to the reports about Russia once again interfering with the U.S. presidential election.

In an interview set to air on ABC News’ This Week on Sunday, O’Brien denied being aware of U.S. intelligence reports that Russia is interfering to help Trump secure a second term in the oval office. He did acknowledge he hasn’t sought out any information about the reports, but he said he considers it a “non-story” based on leaks from a Congressional hearing.

“All I know is that the Republicans on the side of the House hearing were unhappy with the hearing and said that there was no intelligence to back up what was being said,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said the Trump administration has been “very tough” on Russia and has urged Moscow to stay out of U.S. elections, adding that if anyone came forward with something different, he’d be willing to take a look at it more closely. For now, though, he says the report doesn’t "make any sense."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was also briefed that Moscow was attempting to aid his Democratic primary campaign. Read more at The Associated Press and ABC News.

