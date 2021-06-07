National security adviser Sullivan says Biden invited Ukrainian president to visit the White House

During a press briefing on Monday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone earlier in the day. Sullivan said Biden told Zelensky that he looks forward to welcoming him to the White House this summer.

Video Transcript

- And then just a follow up to that. The Ukrainian president did an interview today, and implored President Biden to meet with him first before Mr. Biden sits down with Vladimir Putin. Is that something that you're considering? If not, why not?

JAKE SULLIVAN: Well, actually, I have come into this briefing room from the Oval Office where President Biden was on the phone with President Zelensky of Ukraine. This is a call that they had been planning to make in advance of President Biden going to Europe and meeting with President Putin.

They had the opportunity to talk at some length about all of the issues in the US-Ukraine relationship. And President Biden was able to tell President Zelensky that he will stand up firmly for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its aspirations as we go forward. And he also told President Zelensky that he looks forward to welcoming him to the White House here in Washington this summer after he returns from Europe.