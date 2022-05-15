National security company looking to hire 100+ Jacksonville residents in upcoming hiring event

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 100+ security professionals in Jacksonville.

The company is holding an open house hiring event on May 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the company’s branch office at 4190 Belford Road, Suite #150 in Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition to in-person interviews, Allied Universal’s virtual interview process allows applicants to complete the company’s online application from the comfort of their home. Applicants can register online for an appointment with a hiring manager at the hiring event on the company website.

“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” says Teira Blake, regional recruiter for Allied Universal. “We are interviewing and hiring on the spot!”

The organization is offering full time positions; company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

“Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving and essential security industry,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “We have countless examples of individuals that began their career as a security professional and today are in senior leadership positions.”

