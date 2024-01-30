National Security Council Secretary explains how Ukraine will act in conditions of Western support delay

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has said that Ukrainian forces will continue attacks with domestically produced drones, as everything related to the military component on the territory of Russia must be destroyed.

Source: Danilov in a comment to the Japanese TV show News 1930, with translation provided to Ukrainska Pravda by the executive office of the National Security and Defence Council

Details: Danilov confirmed that the situation in the combat zone in Ukraine is very difficult. When asked what Ukraine would do in the face of a delay in Western aid, he spoke about attacks on Russian territory. Danilov stressed that attacks on Russian targets are not carried out with Western weapons, as the Russian side says, but with Ukrainian-made weapons, the quality of which continues to improve.

Quote: "Damage to railways, oil storage facilities, gas storage facilities and other facilities of direct importance to the Russian military component. These oil storage facilities are used to refuel and store petrol for the military. These are the facilities that must be destroyed.

Such events will only continue to happen. There will be more and more of them. We cannot stop until we liberate our territory from the aggressor and until they leave our territory.

Water sharpens stones. Once, twice, 10 times, 20 times. We will do everything in our power to make it as big as possible and to make them feel what war is about. The war should not be only on our territory, the war should be on the territory of the Russian Federation because they are the aggressor, and everything related to the military component on the territory of Russia must be destroyed.

I want to say that the damage that we inflict on the territory of the Russian Federation – in St Petersburg, in Kursk, in Voronezh, in Belgorod, in Moscow, in Smolensk, in other territories – keep in mind that these are Russian military facilities that were attacked by Ukrainian-made weapons."

