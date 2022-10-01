National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine imposes sanctions on 3,600 people: Russian oligarchs, officials, propagandists, and Kremlins puppet performers

IHOR PYLYPIV – SATURDAY, 1 OCTOBER 2022, 13:18

On 30 September, the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) made a decision to impose another package of sanctions on individuals and legal entities, who are either related to an aggressive war against Ukraine or supporting Putin’s regime.

This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economics of Ukraine.

As per the disclosed information, sanction packages were considered by the Interdepartmental Work Group for Implementation of State Sanction Policy. More than 3,600 individuals and legal entities are on the list approved by the NSDC. In particular, it includes the following categories of people:

Children and relatives of Vladimir Putin and his inner circle;

Representatives of regional elites and Russian government;

Oligarchs and their inner circles;

Performers and propagandists, even those who are citizens of Ukraine;

Collaborators who chose the Russian side;

Senior officials of state corporations;

Representatives of highest command of Russia’s Armed Forces;

Representatives of so-called governments of self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic"/"Donetsk People’s Republic", Kremlin-appointed occupation government of Crimea, and heads of illegal armed groups, operating on the occupied Ukrainian territories.

"Potential of strengthening sanctions is far from being exhaustive, which was particularly discussed during the recent meeting with Ministers of Trade of G7 countries in Germany. That is, we will keep synchronising sanction actions with our international partners," Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Vice-Prime Minister of Ukraine and Head of Interdepartmental Work Group on Implementation for State Sanction Policy, pointed out.

Sanctions are also applied to foreign citizens, the so-called "international observers" who took part in sham referendums on temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

