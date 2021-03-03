National security officials to testify on Jan. 6 mistakes

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Wray is condemning the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol as “domestic terrorism.” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal national security officials are set to testify in the second Senate hearing about what went wrong on Jan. 6, facing questions about missed intelligence and botched efforts to quickly gather National Guard troops that day as a violent mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol.

Senators are eager Wednesday to grill the officials from the Pentagon, the National Guard, and the Justice and Homeland Security departments about their preparations as supporters of then-President Donald Trump talked online, in some cases openly, about gathering in Washington and interrupting the electoral count.

At a hearing last week, officials who were in charge of security at the Capitol blamed each other as well as federal law enforcement for their own lack of preparation as hundreds of rioters descended on the building, easily breached the security perimeter and eventually broke into the Capitol itself. Five people died as a result of the rioting.

So far, lawmakers conducting investigations have focused on failed efforts to gather and share intelligence about the insurrectionists’ planning before Jan. 6 and on the deliberations among officials about whether and when to call National Guard troops to protect Congress. The officials at the hearing last week, including ousted Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, gave conflicting accounts of those negotiations. Robert Contee, the acting chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department, told senators he was “stunned” over the delayed response and said Sund was pleading with Army officials to deploy National Guard troops as the rioting rapidly escalated.

Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, one of two Democratic senators who will preside over Wednesday's hearing, said in an interview Tuesday that she believes every moment counted as the National Guard decision was delayed and police officers outside the Capitol were beaten and injured by the rioters.

“Any minute that we lost, I need to know why,” Klobuchar said.

The hearing comes as thousands of National Guard troops are still patrolling the fenced-in Capitol and as multiple committees across Congress are launching investigations into mistakes made on Jan. 6. The probes are largely focused on security missteps and the origins of the extremism that led hundreds of Trump’s supporters to break through the doors and windows of the Capitol, hunt for lawmakers and temporarily stop the counting of electoral votes. Congress has, for now, abandoned any examination of Trump’s role in the attack after the Senate acquitted him last month of inciting the riot by telling the supporters that morning to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.

As the Senate hears from the federal officials, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman will testify before a House panel that is also looking into how security failed. In a hearing last week before the same subcommittee, she conceded there were multiple levels of failures but denied that law enforcement failed to take seriously warnings of violence before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In the Senate, Klobuchar said there is particular interest in hearing from Maj. Gen. William Walker, the commanding general of the D.C. National Guard, who was on the phone with Sund and the Department of the Army as the rioters first broke into the building. Contee, the D.C. police chief, was also on the call and told senators that the Army was initially reluctant to send troops.

“While I certainly understand the importance of both planning and public perception — the factors cited by the staff on the call — these issues become secondary when you are watching your employees, vastly outnumbered by a mob, being physically assaulted,” Contee said. He said he had quickly deployed his own officers and he was “shocked” that the National Guard “could not — or would not — do the same."

Contee said that Army staff said they were not refusing to send troops, but “did not like the optics of boots on the ground” at the Capitol.

Also testifying at the joint hearing of the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees are Robert Salesses of the Defense Department, Melissa Smislova of the Department of Homeland Security and Jill Sanborn of the FBI, all officials who oversee aspects of intelligence and security operations.

Lawmakers have grilled law enforcement officials about missed intelligence ahead of the attack, including a report from an FBI field office in Virginia that warned of online posts foreshadowing a “war” in Washington. Capitol Police leaders have said they were unaware of the report at the time, even though the FBI had forwarded it to the department.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the report was disseminated though the FBI’s joint terrorism task force, discussed at a command post in Washington and posted on an internet portal available to other law enforcement agencies.

Though the information was raw and unverified and appeared aspirational in nature, Wray said, it was specific and concerning enough that “the smartest thing to do, the most prudent thing to do, was just push it to the people who needed to get it.”

“We did communicate that information in a timely fashion to the Capitol Police and (Metropolitan Police Department) in not one, not two, but three different ways,” Wray said, though he added that since the violence that ensued was “not an acceptable result,” the FBI was looking into what it could have done differently.

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC Core’s Crude Exports Gain Despite Saudis’ Output Sacrifice

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil shipments from OPEC’s Persian Gulf producers edged higher last month, even as Saudi Arabia, the region’s biggest exporter, made good on it promise to cut back production sharply.Combined shipments of crude and condensate -- a light form of oil extracted from gas fields -- from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait rose by 120,000 barrels a day in February. Increased shipments from Kuwait and Iraq more than offset lower flows from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, vessel-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg show.The four Persian Gulf nations shipped a total of 13.8 million barrels a day of crude and condensate last month. With nearly 23 million barrels, equivalent to about 810,000 barrels a day, on ships yet to signal a final destination, the volumes delivered to individual countries could rise significantly.Despite cutting production by close to 1 million barrels a day in February, shipments from Saudi Arabia fell by just 35,000 barrels. Maintenance work at refineries allowed the kingdom to make the output reduction with minimal impact on exports, with some crude probably also drawn from stockpiles. Flows from the UAE also dipped last month, dropping by 138,000 barrels a day, or 5%.In contrast, Kuwait boosted exports in February by 12%, the data show, more than restoring the drop in flows observed in January.Iraq’s crude exports also rose, increasing by 83,000 barrels a day to a nine-month high, even after the country’s oil minister pledged that it would pump below its quota in February to make up for past overproduction.Observed flows from Iran have been excluded, as most of the country’s tanker fleet remains hidden from tracking.Shipments from the four Gulf nations to China, based on preliminary destination signals from tankers, fell by 740,000 barrels a day, or 18%. Revised tanker destinations for January erased most of the initial drop of 350,000 barrels a day initially seen for that month and are likely to erase some of last month’s drop, too.The UAE was the one country that saw increased shipments to the world’s biggest crude importer. Saudi Arabia and Iraq both saw flows to China fall by about a quarter, though they also have the largest volumes of shipments on tankers that have yet to show final destinations, so flows may be revised higher later.Shipments to India are generally much less affected by vessels not showing their destination, with sailing times to ports on the country’s western coast of only a few days. Shipments to the region’s closest major customer fell by more than 500,000 barrels a day, or 20%, in February, dropping to their lowest level since June. The slump came as India criticized the OPEC+ policy of keeping a tight rein on supplies and driving oil prices higher, while arrivals from the U.S. soared.Crude and condensate flows to South Korea continued to dwindle, edging down again in February. Lower shipments from Saudi Arabia and Iraq more than offset increases from the UAE and Kuwait.Crude and condensate flows to Japan edged higher in February to remain close to 1.85 million barrels a day. But they are still about 15% below their 2019 average level of 2.18 million barrels a day.Flows to the U.S. dropped back in February after jumping in January, returning to the levels seen in November and December. Shipments from Saudi Arabia slumped to 125,000 barrels a day, the lowest since October and the second-lowest in tracking data going back to January 2017, though that figure could rise.Note: The figures above include exports from northern Iraq via Ceyhan in Turkey and outflows from the UAE’s Indian Ocean coast and from Saudi Arabian Red Sea ports. They include crude and condensates, a light form of oil extracted from gas fields. Figures for flows to individual destinations are subject to change, especially when ships pass transit points like Singapore and the Suez Canal.Bloomberg Terminal users can click on NI TANTRA for all tanker tracking stories, ALLX CUAG for tickerized data for Persian Gulf OPEC flows, and LINE GBLCRUDE for an overview of Bloomberg tanker tracking.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Researchers find a way to virtually open a sealed letter from 1697

    More than 300 years after it was mailed, a letter sent from one cousin to another in the Netherlands has finally been opened — virtually. Jana Dambrogio, a conservator with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Libraries, told NPR that before the gummed envelope was invented in the 1830s, people would secure their letters via "letterlocking," using intricate folds, creases, slits, and holes to transform the piece of paper into a package. While some archivists have used scissors to cut locked letters, Dambrogio worried about what is lost "when we open the unopened." With a team of researchers, Dambrogio was able to take a locked letter and read it, without disturbing anything. The letter, written in 1697, was found in The Hague in an old postmaster's trunk. Inks at that time contained high amounts of metal, so the team used an X-ray scanner that can create 3D images of teeth to make a 3D image of the letter. The writing showed up "as a very bright region on the scan," like a bone would appear on an X-ray, Amanda Ghassaei of Adobe Research told NPR. Because it was folded so many times, the letter had several layers close together, making the words look jumbled. The team had to "find a way to manipulate that data and actually virtually unfold it so that we could get it into a flat state," Ghassaei said. Success came after the researchers used a brute-force algorithm, and they discovered that the letter was sent to request an official death certificate for a relative. The folding pattern included an arrow shape, and is "quite beautiful," Dambrogio told NPR. She finds it "thrilling" that the note can be read "without tampering with the letter packet, leaving it to study as an unopened object." More stories from theweek.comThe biggest jazz star you've never heard ofThe Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Trump describes rally before deadly Capitol riot as a 'love fest'

    Following his first post-presidency speech, former President Donald Trump described the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot as "beautiful" a "love fest." Trump spoke with Fox News on Sunday after delivering a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in which he continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 presidential election. In the Fox interview, Trump was asked if there's anything he would have in retrospect done differently prior to a crowd of his supporters storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6, but the former president instead spoke favorably about the rally he delivered remarks at before the deadly riot. "That rally was massive," Trump said. "...It was tremendous numbers of people. Not the Capitol, I'm talking about the rally itself. And it was a love fest. It was a beautiful thing." Trump spoke at a rally in Washington, D.C., on the day Congress was meeting to certify the election results, urging his supporters to march down to the Capitol building and "show strength" before a deadly riot ultimately occurred. The House of Representatives subsequently impeached Trump for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions surrounding the riot, though he was acquitted by the Senate. In reference to the violence that occurred at the Capitol following the rally, Trump told Fox he "hated to see" it. Trump during his CPAC speech didn't back down from his false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and "Republicans in Washington let out a collective groan," Politico writes, as this "puts them right back in the position of rebuking Trump or looking spineless." Trump called in to Fox News after his CPAC speech and was asked by Steve Hilton about his response to the January 6 insurrection. He tried to shift blame to Pelosi before resorting to Black Lives Matter whataboutism. pic.twitter.com/5tjXcs12hF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe biggest jazz star you've never heard ofThe Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • FBI director says Capitol riot was 'domestic terrorism'

    FBI Director Christopher Wray defends the bureau's actions days before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in a deadly insurrection.

  • Capitol Police beef up security this week after "concerning" intelligence on conspiracy theory

    U.S. Capitol Police on Tuesday announced pans to bolster security personnel this week because of a conspiracy theory relating to former President Trump. What they're saying: "The Department is aware of concerning information and intelligence pertaining to March 4th and continues to work with all of our law enforcement partners," the agency tweeted, adding it has "communicated our enhanced posture as well as the available intelligence for the entire workforce."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Washington, D.C. remains on edge following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. QAnon conspiracists have peddled the baseless claim that March 4 is the date of Trump's true inauguration. This is based on the fact that presidents were inaugurated on March 4 prior to 1933. For the record: In mid-February, Capitol Police requested that nearly 5,000 National Guard troops stay in Washington through March 12, per CNN.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stimulus Bill Will Change in Senate, Says Rep. Katko

    Mar.02 -- Rep. John Katko, a Republican from New York, says the stimulus bill that passed in the House will look much different coming out of the Senate. He speaks to Bloomberg's Kevin Cirilli.

  • CDC Says "Do Not Get" COVID Vaccine If You Have This Condition

    If you have an allergic reaction to your first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, you should not get the second shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises. That guidance applies to both severe and non-severe allergic reactions, the CDC says on its website. The mRNA vaccines are the two-shot regimens produced by Moderna and Pfizer; they're called mRNA vaccines because they use messenger RNA to prompt the immune system to create antibodies to the coronavirus. The newly approved one-shot Johnson&Johnson vaccine is not an mRNA vaccine—it uses a weakened, harmless adenovirus to provoke an immune response. Read on to see if you should get the vaccine—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. CDC Has "Learned of Reports" of "Severe Allergic Reactions" But They Are Rare"CDC has learned of reports that some people have experienced severe allergic reactions—also known as anaphylaxis—after getting a COVID-19 vaccine," the agency says. "An allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen or if they must go to the hospital." People who have an "immediate allergic reaction" to an mRNA vaccine that is non-severe—meaning, not requiring emergency care—also should avoid the second dose. "CDC has also learned of reports that some people have experienced non-severe allergic reactions within 4 hours after getting vaccinated (known as immediate allergic reactions), such as hives, swelling, and wheezing (respiratory distress)," the agency says. RELATED: 10 COVID Symptoms You Haven’t Heard AboutYou May Get "COVID Arm," Which is OKAn allergic reaction is different from "COVID arm," an red, itchy, swollen, or painful rash at the site of the shot, which may begin a few days to a week after the initial vaccination. If you get "COVID arm" after an mRNA vaccine, you should still get the second shot, the CDC says. The agency advises telling the person giving you the shot that you had "COVID arm;" they may advise you to take the second shot in the other arm. "CDC does not currently know whether people who experience 'COVID arm' after the first dose will have a similar reaction after the second dose," the agency says. "However, currently available evidence suggests that having this type of reaction after the first dose does not increase your risk of having a severe allergic reaction after the second dose."Allergic reactions to the vaccine are extremely rare. In the United States through Jan. 24, there were 50 reported cases of anaphylaxis among 9,943,247 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. That works out to 5 cases of anaphylaxis per million doses administered. For the Moderna vaccine, there were 21 reported cases of anaphylaxis out of 7,581,429 doses—2.8 cases of anaphylaxis per million doses given.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to NormalHow to Stay Healthy During This PandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • ‘Completely insane’: Trump decision to get vaccine in secret criticised by CNN doctor

    Dr Reiner said, ‘without [Trump’s] very visible assent to vaccines, it has devastating result on acceptance of vaccines in people who doubt it right now’

  • Myanmar U.N. envoy, junta make rival claims to U.N. representation

    Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations in New York has formally staked his claim as the country's legitimate representative while the junta seeks to replace him in a dispute that will likely have to be settled by the world body's 193 member states. Myanmar state television announced on Saturday that Kyaw Moe Tun had been fired for betraying the country, a day after he urged countries to use "any means necessary" to reverse a Feb. 1 coup that ousted the nation's elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. But in letters to the U.N. General Assembly president Volkan Bozkir and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken - seen by Reuters on Tuesday - Kyaw Moe Tun said he remains Myanmar's U.N. ambassador.

  • U.S., EU impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning, jailing

    The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year, in President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin. The sanctions against seven senior Russian officials, among them the head of its FSB security service, and on 14 entities marked a sharp departure from former President Donald Trump's reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • An obscure law could help Biden roll back Trump-era policies

    The Trump administration rushed through regulations at the end of its term, leaving them vulnerable to legal challenge

  • Exclusive: U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning may come on Tuesday - sources

    The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden's decision to impose sanctions for Navalny's poisoning reflects a harder stance than taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who let the incident last August pass without punitive U.S. action. The sources said on Monday on condition of anonymity that the United States was expected to act under two executive orders: 13661, which was issued after Russia's invasion of Crimea but provides broad authority to target Russian officials, and 13382, issued in 2005 to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Merck will reportedly help produce Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shots after failing to make its own

    The Washington Post reported that President Joe Biden would announce the partnership between the two US pharmaceutical giants.

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • US sanctions Russian officials over nerve-agent attack

    The Biden administration sanctioned seven mid-level and senior Russian officials on Tuesday, along with more than a dozen government entities, over a nearly fatal nerve-agent attack on opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his subsequent jailing. The measures, emphasizing the use of the Russian nerve agent as a banned chemical weapon, marked the Biden administration's first sanctions against associates of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader was a favorite of former President Donald Trump even during covert Russian hacking and social media campaigns aimed at destabilizing the U.S.

  • Harry tells Oprah he worried of history repeating

    Prince Harry was worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released from his and his wife Meghan's much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Oprah interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7.The suggestion of history repeating itself appears to reference the fate of Harry's mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.Harry said "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting her talking to you with my wife by my side," before going on to add "Because I can't imagine what it must have been like for her (Diana), going through this process by herself all those years ago.”It is the first TV interview the couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have given since making their homes in California last year.They shocked Britain when they decided to step back from royal duties.Last month the couple announced that are expecting a second child.In the clips, Oprah said that no subject was off limits and at one point tells the couple "you have said some pretty shocking things here," including that their situation had been "almost unsurvivable".

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • Meghan wore earrings gifted by Prince Salman after Jamal Khashoggi was murdered

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings during a royal tour which were a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia who is accused of ordering the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Chopard earrings worn by the Duchess at a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018 during a royal tour of New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga were a wedding gift from the crown prince according to The Times. Kensington Palace was reportedly instructed to brief the media that the chandelier earrings were “borrowed” and this was reported by outlets covering the engagement. An aide has claimed the Duke and Duchess said the earrings were borrowed from a jeweller. Lawyers for the Duchess told The Times that while she may have stated the earrings were borrowed she did not say that they were borrowed from a jeweller. The lawyer denied the Duchess misled anyone about their provenance.