National Signing Day: February 7
HARRISBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — National Signing Day is a special day for high school athletes across the country and schools across the Midstate celebrated their athletes going on to the next level. Below are a few of the schools abc27 was able to catch on their big day:
Central Dauphin High School
Football: Joey Bass (Clarion University), Seth Bowman (Millersville University), Jett Franz (Slippery Rock University), I’Zhior Moon (Shippensburg University), Key’Ron Plummer (Lincoln University), Ayden Smith (Wheeling University)
Full Central Dauphin Interviews:
Trinity High School
Baseball: Ty Book (Rochester Institute of Technology), Zach Cherrup (Ursinus College), Ayden Thelen (Juniata College)
Basketball: Erin Ford (Lebanon Valley College)
Football: Collin Morrow (Gettysburg College), Tucker Paynter (Stevenson University), Caleb Wray (Bloomsburg University)
Track & Field: Adeline Woodward (East Carolina University)
Volleyball: Tanner Feite (Grove City College)
Full Trinity Interviews:
Steelton Highspire High School
Football: Taevon Legrande (McDaniel College), Jaeion Perry (Lock Haven University), Eugene Green (Lock Haven University), Andrew Erby Jr. (Ohio University), Alex Erby (Navy), Durrell Ceasar Jr. (Lock Haven University)
Full Steel-High Interview with Head coach Andrew Erby:
