National Snack Day coming March 4. As you train, here are Florida, US favorites

Whether it's sweet or spicy, soft or crunchy, plain or salty, we Americans love our snacks.

And there's no end to the options available.

We even have a special day — like we really needed one day — to celebrate our obsession with snacking.

Hubscore, a market research company, said 73% of consumers snack at least twice a day.

National Snack Day will be here March 4. So dip into that not-so-secret stash in your desk and see how your favorite ranked in Florida and across the U.S.

When is National Snack Day 2024?

National Snack Day is celebrated March 4.

Guess all the other days we snack are just to make sure we get it right on March 4.

What are the top 5 favorite snack foods in Florida?

According to Hubscore, Florida's top favorite snack foods in 2024 are:

Doritos Cheetos Fritos Starburst Tostitos

What are the top favorite snack foods by state?

On National Snack Day 2024, Hubscore shows what snack is the favorite of each of the 50 states.

According to Hubscore, the top snack foods are:

Rice Krispies Treats: 18 states

Doritos: 16 states, including Florida

Cheetos: 8 states

Chex Mix: 3 states

Fritos: 3 states

Lays: 2 states

Cheerios: 1 state, and because we know you'll ask, it's New Jersey

And no, the nation's top snack, Rice Krispies Treat, didn't even make Florida's top five.

How many Doritos flavors are there?

Doritos lists 18 different flavors on its website ranging from Flamin' Hot Nacho to Cool Ranch.

They aren't even all triangle-shaped anymore. There are five flavors of Dinamita sticks.

Recipes using Doritos

Don't limit yourself to walking around with a bag of Doritos. There are plenty of recipes out there that take Florida's snack food up a level or two. A few on Doritos' website include Walking Tacos and Sweet & Tangy BBQ Air Fryer Shrimp.

Doritos Super Bowl commercials

Doritos has been a part of the Super Bowl for years.

In 2024, it was Jenna Ortega Encounter:

And in 2023, it was Ft. Jack Harlow and Elton John:

Where can you find coupons for Doritos?

To get coupon offers for Doritos, sign up for PepsiCo Tasty Rewards. PepsiCo Tasty Rewards provides member-exclusive coupons and savings for PepsiCo brands, including Doritos.

Doritos trivia

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: National Snack Day: Celebrate March 4 with Doritos, Florida favorite