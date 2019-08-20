National Space Council meeting highlights moon and Mars plan – plus nuclear power

Vice President Mike Pence delivers opening remarks during the sixth meeting of the National Space Council at the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. The space shuttle Discovery towers over him. (NASA Photo / Aubrey Gemignani)

The latest meeting of the National Space Council provided a forum to build support for NASA’s twin-focus plan to send astronauts to the Moon in preparation for trips to Mars – and for the idea of using nuclear-powered rockets to get there.

In contrast to some of the council’s past meetings, today’s session at the National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia produced no Space Policy Directives with capital letters. Instead, administration officials – led by Vice President Mike Pence – summarily approved a set of recommendations aimed at fostering cooperation with commercial ventures and international partners on NASA’s moon-to-Mars initiative.

Pence said the recommendations give NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine a 60-day timeline for “designation of an office and submission of a plan for sustainable lunar surface exploration and the development of crewed missions to Mars.”

For his part, Bridenstine pointed out that some elements of that plan were already in the works, particularly pertaining to the Artemis program to send the “next man and the first woman” to the moon by 2024.

He referred to last week’s announcement that NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama would be in charge of developing a lunar lander – one of the pieces in the Artemis puzzle that still has to be identified. Bridenstine also obliquely addressed the rivalry between Marshall and Johnson Space Center, promising that the Texas center “is going to be very involved” in lander development.

Pence said Bridenstine told him that with Congress’ support, “we can actually start ‘bending metal’ on the lander in the next year … whatever that means.” For what it’s worth, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture is among several companies proposing lander concepts for moon missions.

NASA’s first heavy-lift Space Launch System “will be fully assembled by the end of this year,” Pence said, in preparation for an uncrewed flight around the moon and back set for next year. That mission, known as Artemis 1, is to be followed by a crewed circumlunar mission set for as early as 2022 (Artemis 2) and then the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo (Artemis 3).

Going forward, the vice president said the moon would serve as a “training ground for the infinite frontier of space” – with a multi-month expedition at the lunar south pole serving as a highlight.

Space nuclear power figured prominently in today’s discussion: White House science adviser Kelvin Droegemeier announced that an administration working group has completed a set of recommendations for the safe use of nuclear power sources in space – ranging from the radioisotope thermoelectric generators that have long been a part of missions beyond Earth orbit to specially built nuclear reactors for spacecraft.

Nuclear reactors have never been flown in space, although at one time such a system was considered for a NASA mission known as the Jupiter Icy Moons Orbiter. Researchers at NASA and other federal labs are studying a new concept known as Kilopower that could lead to nuclear reactors being placed on the moon and Mars.

Bridenstine said nuclear-powered propulsion systems would be “absolutely a game-changer”:for space travel. Rex Geveden, CEO of BWX Technologies, said nuclear propulsion could reduce the travel time for a Mars-bound crew from six or seven months to three or four months.

More from GeekWire: