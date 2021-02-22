National Spelling Bee to return in mostly virtual format

Giovanni Flores, a student at Rankin Elementary School, competes in the Tupelo Public School Disctict and Lee County Spelling Bee on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at the Civic Auditorium of Tupelo Middle School in Tupelo, Miss. Mason Cordell, a seventh grader at Tupelo Middle School was this year's winner. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year in a mostly virtual format, with the in-person competition limited to a dozen finalists who will gather on an ESPN campus at Walt Disney World in Florida, Scripps announced Monday.

Last year's bee was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since World War II it had been called off. Organizers said they did not believe a large gathering at the bee's longtime venue — a convention center outside Washington — would be possible this year for the competition's usual date around Memorial Day.

Instead of compressing the entire competition into a week — spellers routinely refer to Bee Week as a highlight of their young lives — the bee will be stretched over several weeks. The preliminary rounds will be held in mid-June, the semifinals on June 27 and the ESPN-televised finals on July 8.

“We gave up on the idea of Bee Week early on because we knew we couldn't bring hundreds of people to one location safely,” Carolyn Micheli, the bee's interim executive director, told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement.

“We came up with what I think is a pretty exciting and creative way of structuring the competition across several weeks that will be fun for the kids, build excitement, and I think it's a great way to cope with a difficult situation,” she added.

The cancellation of last year's bee was a particularly cruel blow to eighth-graders who missed out on their final chance to compete after years of preparation. Top spellers routinely study obscure words, roots and language patterns for hours a day, sacrificing other activities and social life for a chance to become the national champion. Spellers are no longer eligible after they reach high school.

“A lot of spellers, including me, were really heartbroken when we couldn't get the chance to actually go to Scripps and experience that entire week, that amazing experience again,” said Harini Logan, a 12-year-old seventh-grader from San Antonio who hopes to contend this year.

Several online bees were held last summer by other organizations to give opportunities to those eighth-graders, but none of those events held the prestige of the ESPN-televised Scripps competition, with its $50,000 top prize, national media exposure and nearly 100 years of history.

“I have never really stopped or slowed down,” Harini said of her bee preparation. “I have tried to keep my pace of work and study as consistent as I can keep it throughout these uncertain times.”

Scripps surveyed spellers and their families about what they'd like to see in the 2021 bee, and the overwhelming majority said they just wanted assurances that the competition would be held in some form, said Corrie Loeffler, the bee's editorial director.

The bee will be limited to about 200 spellers — a 64% reduction from the 2019 event, which had 562 participants, and about half the number that had been planned for 2020. A wild-card program introduced in 2018 as an opportunity to bring in more spellers from highly competitive regions has been discontinued, meaning most spellers will have to use the traditional qualification route of winning regional bees.

Spellers who live in areas that lack sponsored regional bees can compete and earn a spot at nationals through online qualifying bees organized by Cincinnati-based Scripps.

Another change: There will be no written spelling and vocabulary test to narrow the field to 50 or so semifinalists. Virtual format notwithstanding, the bee will return to its roots as a purely oral spelling competition. That means Scripps will have to use more challenging words in the early rounds.

In the 2019 bee, the words used in the final rounds became a major issue. Scripps had to use the most difficult words on its list just to identify a group of prime-time finalists, and the bee ended in an eight-way tie because organizers didn't want the competition to be decided by physical endurance as it dragged late into the night. That result drew criticism from those who said Scripps relies too heavily on words that entertain the TV audience but don't present meaningful challenges to the spellers.

___

Follow Ben Nuckols at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

Recommended Stories

  • Polish historian with far-right past resigns from state job

    A Polish historian resigned Monday from the government's historical institute after controversy erupted over his past ties with a far-right organization and photos of him making the stiff-armed fascist salute. Tomasz Greniuch was recently appointed to head the Wroclaw office of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), a state organization whose role is to investigate Nazi and communist era crimes. The head of the institute, Jaroslaw Szarek, said in a statement Monday that Greniuch offered his resignation and it had been accepted.

  • Funny on social media, Max Homa takes his golf seriously

    Leave it to Max Homa to be so brutally honest that it easily passes as humor, even when he's the subject. Tiger Woods, the tournament host, was watching and waiting to present the trophy. Homa walked up the stairs toward the clubhouse, signed for a 5-under 66 that put him a playoff with Tony Finau, and then called his wife, Lacy.

  • The Incredible True Story Behind Nasir Ahmed

    The latest episode of This Is Us pays tribute to him and his wife, Esther.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release Statement After the Queen Strips Them of All Their Royal Roles

    The move was in reaction to the couple's decision to not return to their roles after their one year review.

  • Black Women Helped Put President Biden in Office — Here's What We Want in Return

    It won't all happen in four years.

  • This NYFW Color Trend Will Bring Some Sunshine To Your Closet

    When the color yellow has a central role to play in a masterfully executed outfit, the result is often memorable: Andie Anderson draped in silky-gold goodness at the end of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Amanda Gorman shining gloriously in the shade with the whole world watching, Meghan Markle assuming global style star status in a bold canary number by Brandon Maxwell. Yellow is not a color for blending in. It can be tangy as a lemon, bright like the sun, and whimsical like an emoji. As the unofficial color of happiness and friendship, yellow is also optimistic, which is why we've been seeing it all over New York Fashion Week these past few days. It's no coincidence that this spirited and cheerful tone is taking flight across Fall/Winter 2021 runways and presentations alike considering the clothes on display offer a window into the seasons ahead. With vaccine rollouts now underway hinting cautiously at a return to some sort of normal this autumn, many designers seemed to be creatively aligned in wanting to inject their latest designs with a hopeful jolt of positivity — and what better way to do this than with the very hue that's synonymous with a smiley face? At Staud, a fuzzy yellow fleece paired with matching track pants was undoubtedly the hit of the collection. At Jason Wu, yellow heeled boots in a croc-like leather added a pop of pizzaz to otherwise neutral ensembles. Not even Ella Elmhoff's highly anticipated modeling debut at Proenza Schouler could distract from a high-neck yellow gown by the designer that, in and of itself, is a promise that we will have reasons to dress up again. According to the experts a Pantone Color Institute, we should expect to see more of these kinds of uplifting shades throughout the latter part this year and into the start of the next: "Offering a range of pragmatic hues infused with vivifying bright pops, colors for Fall/Winter 2021/2022 offer a plethora of possibilities that support our lifestyle of continual reinvention and convey a promise of reemergence,” says executive director Leatrice Eiseman. But for those of us who are ready to let in the sunshine, we've rounded up a number of styles inspired by NYFW's most covetable yellow designs that you can add to your closet right now. From Tanya Taylor to Simon Miller and beyond, these are the top looks for wearing your smile on your sleeve sooner rather than later. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Staud: An Experiment In TextureOur takeaway from the Staud fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection is that fabric is key to working this striking color into your wardrobe. Take your outerwear from functional to fabulous by opting for chunky fleeces and warm track pants in unexpected shades of yellow. Keep it simple by wearing them separately, or go full-on fab in a total monochrome look. Photo courtesy of Staud.FP Movement | Free People Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket, $, available at Free PeopleEverlane The ReNew Plush Fleece Sweatshirt, $, available at EverlaneOut From Under Silas Fleece Jogger Pant, $, available at Urban OutfittersAdam Lippes: Complementary Color PairingYou can't go wrong when pairing yellow with its most flattering color cousin: purple. Consider a standout pair of yellow pants that can meet their match in a softer purple blouse for an outfit that's guaranteed to work. It's a matter of sartorial science! Photo courtesy of Adam Lippes.COS Tapered Pants, $, available at COSEloquii Wrap Top with Loop Tie, $, available at Eloquii& Other Stories Tailored Press Crease Trousers, $, available at & Other StoriesJason Wu: Accent AccessoriesTo turn up the tonal temperature on a more reserved getup, try a yellow accessory that'll pop like corn against a neutral palette. The croc-effect leather of these yellow boots add an extra layer of luxe to the overall look and can work in the form of flats, heels, and handbags too. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.Chelsea Paris Queen Boots, $, available at ShopbopMango Pointed Heel Ankle Boot, $, available at MangoJW PEI Rantan Bag - Yellow Croc, $, available at JW PEITanya Taylor: Double UpFor the fashion-forward dresser that's ready to dive deep into this trend, double up on yellow as part of an ultra-cool coordinated set. Photo courtesy of Tanya Taylor.Saturday/Sunday Mariah Ribbed Knit Maxi Dress, $, available at AnthropologieASOS DESIGN Knitted Sweater and Skirt Two-Piece, $, available at ASOSendless rose Voluminous Cropped Top, $, available at Shopbopendless rose Tiered Maxi Skirt, $, available at ShopbopSimon Miller: Get SweatyBecause when all else fails, we've always got our 2020's sleeper hit to fall back on: the ubiquitous matching sweatsuit. Simon Miller Classic Handwriting Sweatshirt, $, available at Simon MillerSimon Miller Classic Handwriting Sweatpant, $, available at Simon MillerPhoto courtesy of Simon Miller.Girlfriend Collective Bamboo Everyone Mid-Rise Jogger, $, available at GirlfriendGirlfriend Collective Bamboo Everyone Hoodie, $, available at Girlfriend CollectivePangaia Heavyweight Recycled Cotton Sweatshirt, $, available at PangaiaPangaia Heavyweight Recycled Cotton Track Pants, $, available at PangaiaH&M Cotton-Blend Joggers, $, available at H&MH&M Relaxed Fit Sweatshirt, $, available at H&MProenza Schouler: Go For The GlamFor a strong look that requires little to no styling, opt for a vibrant yellow dress that does all the work for you, be it in the form of a flowy silhouette or in a more structural fit. Proenza Schouler Draped Knit Cut Out Dress, $, available at Proenza SchoulerPhoto: Imaxtree.Anthropologie Elyse Bias Slip Dress, $, available at AnthropologieZara Blazer Dress, $, available at ZaraTorrid Stretch Challis Skater Midi Dress, $, available at TorridLike what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?According To NYFW, Clogs Aren’t Going Anywhere2021 Is The Year Of The Collectible Designer BagThe Can't-Miss Amazon Fashion Deals To Shop Today

  • 27 Black Bedrooms That Are Dramatic Perfection

    Get inspired by this collection of wildly chic spaces.From Good Housekeeping

  • Arias RTW Fall 2021

    Sarin Arias’ fall collection displayed a cool downtown spirit through sophisticated, easy-to-wear styles.

  • 38 Odd Jobs That No Longer Exist

    You won't find any of these gigs on today's resumes. From Redbook

  • Nicole Miller RTW Fall 2021

    Nicole Miller gave quarantine casual fashions a playful sensibility with sci-fi, space-inspired twists.

  • Jameson Will Give You $50 If You Call Off Work For St. Patrick’s Day

    They're paying 1,000 people to do it!

  • The Designer of Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Announcement Dress Reveals Its "Powerful Message"

    Carolina Herrera's creative director, Wes Gordon, praised the Duchess's decision to wear a two-year-old dress.

  • To All the Boys ' Ross Butler Is Just Looking for a Date Who Loves Bowling and Game Nights

    Catch him in the Netflix rom-com, now streaming.

  • These are the Voice Actors Behind the Most Iconic Animated Characters

    Yes, that voice DOES sound familiar. From Redbook

  • These Flower and Bunny Creations Are the Perfect Easter Cookies to Make This Year

    Hop to the baking aisle right now! From Good Housekeeping

  • Chris Harrison Stepping Down From the Bachelor: The Controversy, Explained

    Here's what's going on.

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Stars Edition: Rihanna

    Truly, one of a kind.

  • Investing in a Pilates Reformer Will Seriously Upgrade Your Home Workouts

    Build long, lean muscles with these multitasking machines.From Prevention

  • These 6 Filipinx Recipes Turn Pantry Staples Into a Cozy Winter Menu

    How chef Melissa Miranda of Seattle’s Musang creates deeply flavorful dishes with a handful of heavy-lifting ingredients.Originally Appeared on Bon Appétit

  • Need a Boost? These Genius Inspirational Quotes Work Wonders

    Meghan Markle has the best piece of advice. From Good Housekeeping