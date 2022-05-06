National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.4%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to National Storage REIT's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for National Storage REIT is:

19% = AU$482m ÷ AU$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.19 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of National Storage REIT's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, National Storage REIT seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 15% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. As you might expect, the 7.9% net income decline reported by National Storage REIT is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared National Storage REIT's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is NSR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NSR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is National Storage REIT Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

National Storage REIT seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 50% (meaning, the company retains only 50% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Accordingly, this likely explains why its earnings have been shrinking.

Moreover, National Storage REIT has been paying dividends for eight years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 96% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 4.3%) over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that National Storage REIT certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

