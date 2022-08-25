Do National Storage REIT's (ASX:NSR) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in National Storage REIT (ASX:NSR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide National Storage REIT with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is National Storage REIT Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that National Storage REIT has grown EPS by 41% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that National Storage REIT's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. National Storage REIT maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 28% to AU$278m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are National Storage REIT Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that National Storage REIT insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$46m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 1.6%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Does National Storage REIT Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

National Storage REIT's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, National Storage REIT is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for National Storage REIT you should know about.

